Tommy Heatherly’s journey to the National Football League has never been a straight path.
You see, he endured it all. Heatherly came from humble beginnings and now the former Grove High School kicking specialist is a Miami Dolphin.
He signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dolphins on Saturday afternoon.
“Dreams are coming true,” Heatherly wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout my career and thank you to all my former coaches who have helped get me to this point. I’m headed back to the 305.”
The journey
Back in his high school days, Heatherly quickly separated himself with a strong leg in the kicking game.
But it wasn’t always about the power and the distance of his kicks.
“He kicked it differently,” Grove coach Ron Culwell said. “Sometimes, I wondered how he made field goals because he’d hit it so hard, the ball would almost knuckle ball. I was trying to get him to where he could draw, hook it in. At times, he would hit it and it would just tail off to the right. He learned how to control that.”
And Culwell remembers his head coaching debut. Heatherly showed off his leg as he split the uprights with a go-ahead 48-yard field goal as the Ridgerunners rallied for a 19-18 win in the final minute.
However, Heatherly didn’t receive any college offers out of high school.
“I was super complacent because of the talent I had, so I didn’t really work for much,” Heatherly said.
“He was kind of undisciplined when he was in high school,” Culwell said. “I finally told him, ‘You can go to school to do this. You can get your school paid for and that’s a great help to starting a career in something.’”
Heatherly wound up getting a preferred walk-on spot at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami. He earned a full scholarship three days later, but that almost proved to be his kiss of death.
At 5-foot-11, 170 pounds when he first arrived at NEO, Heatherly ballooned to 317 pounds by January of 2018.
“I gained a lot of weight,” Heatherly said. “I think I was having mental issues from not being the starting punter. Going from being the guy to a little bit of a nobody on a good squad, it was rough for me.
"My after game meals every Saturday, I would go down the road and it was always McDonald’s, man. It was a ritual freshman year at NEO. I got three sausage egg and cheese McGriddle’s, two breakfast burritos, a triple cheeseburger, two large fries and two large cokes. That would all be in my system an hour later.”
That was Heatherly’s wake-up call. Knowing he’d have a chance to be the specialist in the fall of 2018, he got on a “grind” and trimmed himself down to 235 pounds.
Heatherly reaped the benefits. He was a consensus JUCO All-American as a sophomore punter and was discovered by Division I Florida International on accident.
Butch Davis, FIU’s head coach at the time, was going through game film on a punter from Tyler College and that’s when a highlight of one of Heatherly’s punts appeared.
“He was like, ‘Who is this?,’” Heatherly said. “People were like, ‘This is Tommy Heatherly. He is from Grove, Oklahoma.’ Butch is from Grove. He was like, ‘Why aren’t we offering that kid?’ That’s when I got the offer from FIU.”
Once he got to FIU in the summer of 2019, Heatherly was up to 270 pounds.
“Again, fat,” he said. “Going through trials and tribulations down there in Miami, being far away and going through a couple of losses from my grandpa passing away right before I left to a couple of friends passing away … It was a lot of stuff I had to get through.”
Heatherly worked hard and lost the excess weight for the second time. He said he cut down to about 225 pounds before the 2021 season and Heatherly eventually became a three-year starter for the Panthers.
The 2021 Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year also boasts each of the best two single-season punting averages in FIU program history — including the top mark of 46.8 yards set in 2021 — which ranked eighth nationally and led the C-USA.
Not only that, Heatherly was a Ray Guy award semifinalist, given each season to the top punter in all of college football.
“I made the goal to be the best in my conference,” Heatherly said. “I ended up being the best."
Sights on NFL
After finishing up his college career and graduating with a degree in kinesiology this past December, Heatherly returned to Grove and spent the last 4 1/2 months working out in preparation for FIU’s Pro Day on March 30.
Heatherly, who is now down to 202 pounds, landed a workout with the Dolphins right after that and he said that's what sealed it.
“I got connected with their special teams coordinator (Danny Crossman) and he really liked my story, liked where I’m from and saw that I’m not just an athlete,” Heatherly said. “But I do have a personality that can get along with a lot of people.”
That includes Thomas Morstead, considered one of the top punters in the NFL and the player Heatherly will have to beat out for a starting job.
“I have been watching him since I was 12,” Heatherly said. “I’m looking forward to it, man. It’s going to be interesting going up against a cat I have been looking up to since I was a kid.”
“When (Heatherly’s) on, he can bomb them,” Culwell said. “They are not line drives. He has about 5 1/2 second hang times, plus they are 60-70 yards. He’s an incredible punter. From what I understand, he’s a kickoff guy and he will put through the endzone every time. He can hold, so he could be a valuable guy in the kicking game.”
Heatherly will report to the Dolphins on May 16 for rookie camp. In the meantime, look for him on the football field at Grove High School trying to develop the next Tommy Heatherly.
“If somebody wants to be a kicker or a punter, all you have to do is go to the field and find him,” Culwell said.
