Grove head coach Ron Culwell believes the proverbial fire has been lit for his football program following a progress-filled 2020 campaign.
The Ridgerunners went 7-4 last year to post their first winning season since 2016.
“The best part was making the playoffs and winning a play-in game (41-13 over Muldrow),” said Culwell, who’s entering his sixth season at the helm for Grove. “We played a great game against Hilldale (in the second round) and lost 43-42, but I think the fire has been lit for us to continue to improve our program.”
And the belief, according to Culwell, is that an explosive offense can keep that progress going in 2021.
Grove returns four of five starters on its offensive line as well two all-state honorees in its backfield.
Anchoring the offensive front will be all-state honorable mention and senior Ben Johnston (6-foot-2, 265 pounds) as well as returning starters Jesse Arnall (6-0, 195), Cooper Edwards (6-3, 220) and Nick Jackson (6-2, 245).
The junior duo of quarterback Carson Trimble (6-1, 175) and running back Emmanuel Crawford (6-0, 170) were the team’s best offensive weapons. Trimble threw for more than 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns while Crawford rushed for 1,100 yards and 10 TDs.
“We lose our top two receivers but bring back some quality skill guys,” Culwell said. “Our defense must rebuild, but we have a solid nucleus to build from.”
Defensively, Grove will feature four returning starters in linemen Johnston and Arnall, linebacker Kade Sharp (5-10, 205) and free safety Jace McPhetridge (5-10, 170). Sharp, a senior, led the team with 97 tackles and also tallied three tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.
The Ridgerunners went 4-3 last season in District 4A-3 play, picking up wins over Catoosa, Oologah, Cleveland and Miami while suffering setbacks against Bristow, Skiatook and eventual undefeated state champion Wagoner.
“We compete in a tremendous district,” Culwell said. “Every team will beat you if you don’t prepare well. … We need to improve in all areas if we want to be as good as we want to be. We need to be better against the run. We play a tough schedule. Week in and week out, we have to stop physical teams from running the ball like Wagoner and Bristow.
“I want our players to work hard and bring the energy every practice. We need to help each other along and be unselfish. and last, we need to do things right and be disciplined. If we do those things, we will be in contention.”
