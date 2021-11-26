Joplin girls basketball player Ella Hafer and Lamar football player Austin Wilkerson have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending Nov. 20.
ELLA HAFER
Hafer, an athletic 6-foot guard, poured in a game-high 15 points to lead Joplin past Cassville 49-26 in its season-opener on Nov. 19. The senior shot 6 of 10 from the field, 1 of 3 from beyond the arc and pulled down six rebounds.
She made an impact on defense by collecting two steals and also handed out one assist. Injuries limited Hafer to just two games in her junior campaign, where she averaged 7.5 points and three rebounds in two games last year.
Hafer, the daughter of former Joplin boys basketball coach Jeff, just recently committed to play college basketball at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami.
“It was great to have Ella back on the floor with us,” Joplin coach Luke Floyd said. “I thought she did a great job of letting the game come to her. Ella did a great job of attacking the basket and getting her teammates involved on the offensive end. Defensively, I thought she did a great job of using her athleticism, making it difficult for Cassville to get into their offense.”
AUSTIN WILKERSON
Wilkerson showed why he’s one of the best defensive backs in Southwest Missouri last week. The 6-foot all-stater picked off Ava quarterback Zach Richards near the Bears’ 20-yard line and ran the ball back to Ava’s 3 with less than five minutes left in the game.
That play set up the game-sealing touchdown by running back Logan Crocket as Lamar defeated previously unbeaten Ava 35-14 in the Class 2 state quarterfinals last Saturday.
“Just his tenacity on getting to the football on defense,” Tigers coach Jared Beshore said. “He’s a guy that has made a lot of plays and led us defensively all year long. He showed it again Saturday. He was in the correct spot every single play. Not only did it lead to a bunch of tackles and stops, but two turnovers. We got them into a position to have to throw the football and he capitalized and got two takeaways for us.”
Not only did he contribute on defense, but Wilkerson also punched in a 20-yard touchdown run to cap a 97-yard drive and get Lamar on the board in its first possession of the game.
“Austin ran the football extremely hard for us when we needed him to,” Beshore said. “On both sides of the ball, he was a big component of our success.”
