Ella Hafer had a big night.
The senior put together a hat trick as Joplin blanked Pittsburg (Kan.) 4-0 on Tuesday night at JHS Athletic Complex.
The Eagles are off to a 2-0 start to the young season.
Hafer got Joplin on the board with a goal in the 10th minute. Emily Delman padded the Eagles' lead to 2-0 with a goal just two minutes later, while Hafer found the back of the net again in the 16th minute.
She completed the hat trick with a goal in the 21st minute.
Joplin played two goalies as Serafina Auberry had two saves, while Sophia Schwartz had one. Paisley Parker assisted on two of Hafer's goals.
Joplin plays Rogersville in the Branson tourney on Friday.
