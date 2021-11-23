Nicole Hagerman poured in a game-high 28 points to pace Bronaugh past Thomas Jefferson Independent in a season opener for both teams on Tuesday night at TJ Fieldhouse.
The Wildcats (1-0) jumped out to a 12-2 start, but the Cavaliers sliced the deficit to 22-17 at halftime. However, Bronaugh responded with a 18-3 burst in the third quarter to pull away.
Hagerman, a senior, finished with a pair of 3-pointers. Gretchen Banes added 11 points as well for the Wildcats.
Thomas Jefferson (0-1) was paced by Gabbie Hiebert with 12 points, while Presly Long chipped in seven.
The Cavaliers hosts Liberal at 6 p.m. next Tuesday.
