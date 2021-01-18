CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The duo that makes the Hillcrest boys basketball team go was dialed in on Monday night, and Carl Junction never found a response.
Crishawn Haggard and DeeVon Braxton scored a combined 42 points for the Hornets en route to a lopsided 76-42 win over the Bulldogs at Carl Junction High School.
Hillcrest (8-5) jumped out to a 13-point lead at halftime before ballooning its advantage to 30 points by the 3:03-mark of the fourth quarter.
“We played really hard, and I thought my assistants did a good job of scouting Carl Junction heading into tonight,” Hillcrest coach Jordan Fielding said. “We were ready, and we really took our game plan and applied it tonight. It obviously helps when we have guys making shots, playing good defense and making a difference.”
Haggard and Braxton were certainly two of the difference makers for the Hornets as they tallied 24 and 18 points, respectfully. First it was Haggard who got things rolling for Hillcrest with 16 points in the first half. Then Braxton got more involved in the final 16 minutes as he recorded 12 points while registering a pair of steals and three blocked shots.
“I thought they were both great tonight,” Fielding said of Haggard and Braxton. “Crishawn has been one of those guys all season who has been the heartbeat of our offense. And DeeVon is a guy who we’ve always expected big things from. He's come through this season and played well, especially tonight.”
Carl Junction (2-12) drew first blood in the game but was ultimately hindered by fouling woes and a plethora of missed shots in the paint.
A Sincere Williams 3-pointer and a Josh Cory layup on back-to-back possessions gave the Bulldogs a 5-0 lead early in the first quarter. But from there, Hillcrest used an 11-2 surge to take its first lead — one that it wouldn’t relinquish for the rest of the night.
A runner by Haggard at the end of the first period put the hornets up 16-11, and that momentum carried over into the second quarter for Hillcrest as it went on an 18-10 surge to take a 15-point lead into intermission.
“We made too many errors that they capitalized on,” Carl Junction coach Justin Pock said. “I didn’t think our execution was very good tonight. We got some looks we didn’t finish, and then we fouled and put them on the line way too many times.”
In total, Hillcrest had 26 attempts from the foul line and made 16. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, logged 16 attempts from the charity stripe and converted seven.
Hillcrest widened its lead to 45-28 midway through the third quarter after Haggard delivered a no-look pass to Mike Floyd in the paint for an easy 2-point basket. The lead was pushed to 20 points about a minute later when Braxton was fouled on a made layup and converted his ensuing freebie to complete the old-fashioned 3-point play.
“I think they maybe just played more physical than we did in the second half,” Pock said. “As I told my guys, it seemed like they just wanted it more than we did in the second half. That’s what I was disappointed at. We’re going to miss shots sometimes, and to me, the effort in the second half wasn’t there like I’ve seen it all year.”
Alex Baker scored 12 points and Williams scored nine to lead Carl Junction, which plays against at 7:30 tonight at Liberal.
“The best thing for us is we play again tomorrow,” Pock said. “I tell the guys that if you’re not learning from the mistakes you make ... then we’re not going to get better. We have to take the good things and the bad things and try to keep gelling as a team, keep working. We’ve still got 12 games left before we get to districts, and that’s when you want to play your best basketball.”
