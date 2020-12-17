CARTHAGE, Mo. — With less than a minute to go and Carthage holding a 23-point lead, senior Hailey Fullerton started to feel the nerves.
Not because the outcome of the game was in question, but because she needed three more points to clinch a fairly prestigious career milestone.
“It was kind of always in my head because I knew I was close to 1,000 (career) points,” Fullerton said. “But I just went out and played, and I got it.”
And she spared little time getting it in front of an anxious home crowd Thursday night at Carthage High School. With just 46 seconds remaining, Fullerton drained a 3-pointer from the right wing — igniting an eruption of cheers throughout the gymnasium — to give her 22 points for the game and an even 1,000 points for her high school career.
The milestone-clinching performance was the top highlight on a night that saw Carthage claim a 55-30 win over McDonald County.
“I was really nervous, and the 3 honestly didn’t feel that good,” Fullerton said. “But it went in, and that’s all that matters.”
“I knew and Hailey knew that she needed 22 points tonight to get 1,000, but we kept it a secret from the whole team because I didn’t want it to affect how we played,” Carthage coach Scott Moore said. “The only time the team knew was with about three minutes to go when I called a timeout and said she (Fullerton) needed six points. Their eyes lit up. They were excited and wanted it to happen.
“Credit to Hailey for having a great career. She still has a lot of games left to keep adding to her career points. And what I love about tonight is that she got the 1,000th point on a 3-pointer. She’s a 3-point shooter, and that’s probably her best asset. So for her to knock that down on our home floor and in front of our fans, that was great for her.”
Fullerton finished with four triples as she tallied a game-high scoring total with her 22 points. Brinna Ream and Kianna Yates added 10 and nine points, respectively, for Carthage.
The Tigers (7-2) held a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter before going on an 18-8 run in the second to take a 27-13 advantage into halftime. The Mustangs never pulled to within single digits of Carthage in the second half.
“McDonald County played a different defense tonight, and credit to them for laying off our wings and trying to pack the paint,” Moore said. “Last time we played them a week ago, we beat them by 30 and did a lot of damage inside. But tonight they took the paint away from us and made us shoot it. … We missed some shots early, but they started to fall by the second quarter.”
A triple by Fullerton gave Carthage a 32-16 lead early in the third quarter. The advantage twas pushed to 20 points, 49-29, once Yates made a pair of free throws with 3:04 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers led by as many as 26 points in the final period.
Sydney Killion paced the scoring for McDonald County with seven points. Samara Smith added six points and Abby Wiseman five points.
CARTHAGE BOYS 60, McDONALD COUNTY 44
The Carthage boys made nine 3s and led by as many as 19 points in the second half before settling for the 16-point victory over the Mustangs.
A hot shooting night from the perimeter saw the Tigers (3-2) set a season-high in 3-point makes, with Justin Ray knocking down four, Max Templeman and Sam Feurt two apiece and Joel Pugh one.
“Justin Ray stepped in in his second start and got us going,” Carthage coach Nathan Morris said. “We started a little sluggish. We didn’t finish around the rim and missed a couple. I told them it’ll start falling, and it did. If we’re playing fast and moving the basketball, it’s good to takes those shots (3-pointers). When you’re feeling confident and feeling good, it’s easier to make those.”
After falling in a 15-13 hole at the end of the first quarter, a triple by Ray gave Carthage a 16-15 lead early in the second period. The Tigers later closed the first half on a 7-2 run to take a 29-23 lead into the locker room.
Back-to-back buckets midway through the third quarter — a triple by Max Templeman and a transition layup by Patrick Carlton — pushed the Carthage lead to double digits at 39-28. A buzzer-beating layup by Carlton at the end of the third period ballooned the lead to 16 points, and the Mustangs drew no closer than 14 points the rest of the way.
“It was fun out there,” Morris said. “I told our guys that basketball doesn’t have to be frustrating. We had moments in the (Carthage Invitational) where we were butting heads with each other, but we fixed some things over the weekend. … It shows when our guys want to play together and for each other.”
Max Templeman led Carthage with 15 points. Ray and Carlton chipped in 14 points apiece.
For McDonald County (1-3), Cole Martin paced the scoring with 11 points, while Pierce Harmon and Teddy Reedybacon added nine points apiece.
