WARDSVILLE, Mo. — Lamar needed an offensive spark, and senior quarterback Case Tucker had the perfect play in mind.
“Case came over and came up with the play,” first-year Lamar head coach Jared Beshore said. “He said, ‘I think this might work.’ I trust my players and I trust my seniors. So we dialed it up.”
And it wound up being the difference in this year’s Class 2 Show-Me Bowl.
Trailing 3-0 late in the third quarter, the Tigers ran a jet-sweep pass that saw sophomore Joel Beshore — the coach’s brother — take a handoff from Tucker and deliver a strike to junior Mason Gastel for a 74-yard touchdown. The ensuing extra-point kick missed, but Lamar had its first lead of the night as the final quarter approached.
Friday night’s state championship evolved into an unexpected defensive slugfest despite featuring two of the top offenses in Class 2, but Lamar’s third-quarter trickery was enough to lift the Tigers to a 6-3 win over previously unbeaten Kansas City St. Pius X at Blair Oaks High School.
The triumph marked Lamar’s eighth state title since 2011 and its first since 2017.
“It didn’t really hit me until I saw all of the guys grab the trophy and hold it up,” said Beshore, a former player for Lamar who was an assistant coach at Branson prior to this season. “All I could do was just stand there and clap, and I obviously started getting pretty emotional. … It’s just so satisfying, and I couldn’t be more proud or love these guys any more.
“When this opportunity (to coach at Lamar) came up, it was a once-in-a-lifetime deal. I knew what it could be. Obviously it’s blown everyone’s expectations out of the water a little bit. But there’s a reason why we do what we do and we work like we work. It’s because you play for nights like this, and you play for the last week of football. We were able to do that tonight. It’s special, is what it is.”
Both teams entered the night scoring more than 30 points per game, but the only points of the contest came on back-to-back drives in the third quarter.
St. Pius (12-1) broke a scoreless tie with 1:55 left in the period when it capped a 16-yard drive with a 40-yard field goal by junior kicker Joseph Wilson. The scoring drive was set up by a fourth-down stop on Lamar’s previous possession, which gave the Warriors the ball at the Tigers’ 46-yard line.
“It was a wakeup moment for us because it wasn’t tied anymore,” Tucker said. “And we knew we had to come back some way, somehow.”
And Lamar had its response just 17 seconds later thanks to Tucker’s recommendation to his coach.
“That’s a play we practice every week,” Coach Beshore said. “We always have a period in practice where we work on some of our trickery stuff. I was thinking about what we could dial up, but that certain play hadn’t come to mind yet. And Case reminded me over here that we could run that. And, yeah, it went.”
Following Lamar’s touchdown for a 6-3 lead, the Tigers’ defense took over and held St. Pius scoreless in its three final possessions.
However, the fourth quarter didn’t come without its adversity for the Tigers. An errant snap on a Lamar punt attempt was recovered by the Warriors at the Tigers’ 14-yard line early in the period. But after three St. Pius plays went nowhere, the Warriors attempted a 30-yard field goal that missed wide right.
Then with less than two minutes remaining, Lamar lost a fumble that gave St. Pius the ball at the Tigers’ 27. But again, the Lamar defense bowed its back and put the final nail in the coffin as sophomore safety Austin Wilkerson logged his second interception of the night with 1:32 to go.
“He’s an extremely special player,” Coach Beshore said of Wilkerson. “He’s only a sophomore. He can make plays for us up on the edge. He runs, he hits, he makes plays in the secondary. He’s a phenomenal player, and we have a lot of (young guys) who have stepped up for us. … That’s why I think our team clicked so well this year. We had a great mix of leadership and youth that would step in and make plays.”
Following Wilkerson’s pick, the Lamar offense converted a first down in four plays to milk the remaining 1 ½ minutes of play.
The Lamar defense held St. Pius to just 91 yards total offense, forcing six punts and generating three takeaways. The Warriors netted minus-4 yards via the run.
“Our front line being able to stop the run game up the middle and them not being able to do much with our secondary, it’s just phenomenal,” said Lamar senior defensive tackle Rylan Wooldridge, who recorded five tackles and one tackle for loss.
“Our defensive coordinator, he knows the ins and outs of every team we play, and he went extra this week,” said Tucker, who logged three tackles, including one for loss. “He told us what they were doing before they did it. So we knew, especially in the running game, we knew what was coming. … Then our secondary played lights out tonight.”
The Warriors’ defense held its own as well, limiting Lamar’s potent offense to 230 yards and forcing four fumbles — three of them lost.
“After the first series, I wasn’t shocked at all because St. Pius has an incredible team and an incredible defense,” Beshore said. “They pretty much shut everything we had down. We couldn’t really get anything going offensively. And our defense was obviously well-prepared as well.”
Both defenses shined especially early as the teams exchanged five punts apiece. The Tigers were limited to 100 yards of offense in the half while the Warriors had 46 yards.
Lamar managed to drive deep into St. Pius territory twice before halftime. However, both drives came up empty, with the first ending in a lost fumble at the Warriors’ 20-yard line late in the first quarter, and the second ending in a punt after a barrage of penalties pushed the Tigers back from the St. Pius 26 to near midfield midway through the second quarter.
Overall, Tucker led the Lamar offense with 101 yards on 27 carries, while sophomore running back Logan Crockett chipped in 24 yards on nine carries.
Quarterback Jack Mosh paced the St. Pius offense, completing 10 of 31 passes for 95 yards.
