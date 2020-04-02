Hamlet receives volleyball coach award

Tasha Shores Hamlet has been named the Class 3 assistant volleyball coach of the year by the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association.
The award was presented during the association’s annual banquet in Eureka.
Hamlet completed her third year of coaching Bolivar’s junior varsity team while assisting with the varsity squad. She’s been a teacher and coach for the last 10 years.
Hamlet is a 2002 graduate of Lockwood High School where she played volleyball for her mother, Missouri Sports Hall of Fame coach Cheryl Shores. The Tigers finished fourth in the 2001 Class 1 state tournament.
“We were blessed and got to go to state with our daughter,” said Mike Shores, Tasha’s father. “We were thrilled beyond description that we were able to go while while she was playing. That she was going to be able to go and experience it as a senior, it made it even more special.
“It was a long, drawn-out third-place game (2-1 loss to Fairfax). Lockwood set the record for digs by a team (145) for all classes. We got fourth and were glad to get it.”
Lockwood’s digs record was beaten by Ste. Genevieve Valle Catholic (153) the next year.
Her senior year was not Hamlet’s first trip to state.
“We were there in 1990 and ‘91,” Mike Shores said, “but Tasha was in kindergarden and a first grader. When Lockwood won state in 2004, Tasha was playing at Southwest Baptist then, but she was able to go with us and sat on the bench as one of our assistant coaches.”
