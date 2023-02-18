The Missouri Southern men's basketball team had a shot to leap Fort Hays State in the MIAA standings with a win over them on Saturday, but that wasn't to be as the Lions fell 84-70 on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center at MSSU.
"It was just an off night for us, overall," MSSU senior Christian Bundy said. "Had to play catch-up in the second half. Got it within 10, but, you know how that goes. You have to foul. They're shooting free throws. If they're making free throws it's tough to come back."
Fort Hays made good on most of its attempts at the charity stripe going 28 for 33 to help fend off Southern.
Both teams were a slow out of the gates as nearly three minutes of action went by before the first basket was made. That score came from Iyen Enaruna to make it 2-0 FHSU.
The Tigers (19-8, 14-7 MIAA) pulled ahead 9-4 on a triple from Elijah Nnanabu. Immediately after making the 3-point shot, Nnanabu turned and said something in the direction of the Lions' Winston Dessesow, which earned him a technical foul.
MSSU (16-10, 12-8 MIAA) responded with a 6-0 run to take a 10-9 lead. Both teams battled back and forth for the next nine-plus minutes. Neither side held a lead bigger than 3 points until the 2:56-mark of the first half.
That was when the Tigers took a 4-point lead off of a Kaleb Hammeke basket to make it 25-21.
Hammeke accounted for 9 of the team's 25 points at that time and finished with a game-high 35.
The Lions held a 21-20 lead when Avery Taggart drilled a 3-point basket with 4:49 left in the first half. They didn't lead again the rest of the game as FHSU went on a 16-2 run to close the first 20 minutes.
Southern was looking at a 13-point hole during halftime 36-23. In the second half, its deficit grew to as many as 24 before a comeback began.
"I'm not talented enough, we're not talented enough to just show up," MSSU head coach Sam McMahon said. "I thought we just showed up. ... Like Fort Hays was just going to roll over for us just because we beat them at their place. That's not how this league works. That's not how college basketball works. That's not how life works."
The Lions watched the deficit bounce between 11 and 16 points for the first nine minutes of the second half before Hammeke hit another 3-pointer for FHSU to make it 55-36 with 11:06 to go. Just three minutes later, MSSU found itself down 62-38.
"I don't mind losing, but I don't like losing like that," McMahon said.
Coach added that he thought the team lacked energy for a lot of the game and he wants to see that energy and effort improve to close out the season.
"For us to come out like that is disappointing. We will fix that and that's on me."
The Lions didn't seem to have a guy prepared to take over as the deficit looked to grow insurmountable. But then Taggart started to get himself going. He hit a pullup jumper from inside the arc to make it 65-43 and started a brief 6-0 run that Ndongo Ndaw and Vinson Sigmon Jr. contributed to.
A short while later, Taggart knocked down back-to-back treys to get the team within 14 at 67-53. Taggart's hot stretch got some teammates going from deep as well. Parker Long and Lawson Jenkins went back-to-back on 3-pointers to make it 70-59 with 3:16 left in the game.
Trailing by 13, Long dribbled the ball across half court and fired up a straightaway three from well beyond the arc and watched it hit nothing but net to get MSSU within 10 at 74-64. But that's as close at the score would get as FHSU withstood the late run.
The Lions were led by Taggart with 22 points. Long finished with 13 — 9 of those came down the stretch in the late comeback effort. The Tigers saw Nnanabu (19) and Traejon Davis (13) in double figures to go along with Hammeke.
Like FHSU, MSSU shot free throws at a successful rate. Only difference? The Lions shot 22 less free ones going 9 for 11.
Overall shooting percentages were similar between the teams. The Lions shot 44% from the field to the Tigers' 46%, and 43.8% to their 44.4% from outside.
With a win, Southern would have jumped to fourth in the conference standings and pushed Fort Hays to fifth.
"We could have jumped them, but, we let this opportunity slip," McMahon said. "We have two more opportunities in front of us. This is definitely not the last game of the year. We have to learn from it and grow from it and we definitely will."
Those opportunities will come at Washburn University at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and at Northwest Missouri State University for a 3:30 p.m. tip. on Saturday.
Bundy and Ndaw look to find some of that energy and effort that coach McMahon is looking for.
"You have to always be ready to go and be the best team that night," Ndaw said. "You don't have to be the best team the whole season. You want to be that team. But you do it one at a time."
"I think it all starts with communication and camaraderie," Bundy said. "Just being locked in together."
SENIOR DAY
It was senior day for Bundy and Ndaw. Bundy spent all six of his collegiate seasons with MSSU and Ndaw spent his final two years as a Lion.
Both discussed their joy playing for different coaches, in front of the home fans and just being a part of the program for the time they were in uniform.
Ndaw hadn't spent multiple seasons at a college until he came to MSSU. Meanwhile, Bundy joked about how everyone says he's been around for almost a decade.
