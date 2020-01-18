WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Central Missouri has won only two MIAA men’s basketball games this season, but the Mules have the league’s best two tiebreakers.
Kendale Hampton’s short jumper in the lane with 1.5 seconds remaining lifted the Mules past No. 10 Missouri Southern 54-52 Saturday afternoon before 2,935 fans at the UCM Multipurpose Building.
The Lions (14-3, 7-1 MIAA) remain in first place in the conference, just one-half game ahead of No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri. By the way, the Bearcats are the Mules’ other league win – 72-60 on Dec. 7.
Missouri Southern turned a seven-point deficit early in the second half into a 46-41 lead on Braelon Walker’s 3-pointer from the right corner with 8:06 remaining. But the Lions made just one field goal and four free throws the rest of the way.
Elyjah Clark’s 15-footer near the left baseline gave the Lions a 48-46 lead with four minutes left, but Koray Gilbert tied it with a baseline jumper seconds later.
Cam Martin’s free throw put the Lions back on top, but two Hampton charities and Daniel Farris’ layup put the Mules ahead 52-49 with 2:15 left.
Martin again and Kinzer Lambert twice went 1-of-2 at the foul line to tie it at 52 with 19 seconds left. The Mules got the ball inbounds to Hampton, who dribbled at midcourt before going down the right side of the lane, turning back to his left and moving both feet in the middle of the lane before scoring with 1.5 seeconds left.
After a timeout, Lambert’s three-quarter court pass was intercepted by Hampton to the right of the free-throw lane, ending the Mules’ four-game losing streak.
“It was ugly,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “I didn’t think we were tough. When we drove the basketball, I felt we got bodied, waiting for the officials to call it. We just weren’t very tough. That’s the disappointing part is they had lost four straight … think about the adversity they’ve gone through. And what do you do when you have adversity. You fight like crazy. I knew it was going to be a tough game. They fought a little bit harder, and they were fortunate to make that last shot.”
The Lions, averaging 88.1 points, scored their season low, 13 points fewer than their previous low in a 71-68 last-second loss at Truman State. They also set season lows in field goals (15), shots (43), 3-point goals (4) field-goal percentage (.349) and assists (8).
“We couldn’t make shots,” Boschee said. “I thought they did a good job surrounding people around Cam. It was tough to get positioning, and when we’re not shooting the ball well from outside, it makes it a little bit tough.
“I didn’t think we had good flow offensively. They did a great job of keeping us out of the paint, which normally we’re pretty good at that. The last two games the opponent has shot more field goals than we have because we’re turning the ball over too much. Thirty-six turnovers and 21 assists (combined in the last two games), you’re not going to win games turning the ball over like that.”
Martin had 16 points in 22 minutes and was the only Lion to reach double figures. Reggie Tharp finished with nine points, and Christian Bundy had seven points in 15 minutes while Martin sat in foul trouble.
Gilbert, junior guard who played his freshman year at Missouri Southern, led the Mules with a season-high 14 points – nine above his season average. Hampton and Gaven Pinkley added 13 and 12, respectively.
The Mules, who had five more field goals and five more shots, held a big advantage at the 3-point line, going 9-of-16 to the Lions’ 4-of-23. The Mules nailed nine of their first 12 shots from beyond the arc but did not make a 3 in the last 15:25.
“They haven’t been shooting the ball very well from the 3-point line,” Boschee said. “They start Shae Wyatt, who hadn’t been playing much, and he (makes) two 3s the first half. Koray Gilbert had made three (in 17 at-tempts) the entire year and he goes 2-for-2 from the 3-point line. Sometimes that happens. When your back is against the wall, you either come out fighting or you give up. And they came out fighting.”
After an open date in the middle of the week, the Lions play Saturday afternoon at Pittsburg State.
