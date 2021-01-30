CARTHAGE, Mo. — For a youth-filled team with only three seniors, the Carthage boys basketball team defied its age against Harrisonville.
The Tigers overcame an eight-point fourth quarter deficit to take the lead late and match the Wildcats possession-by-possession in the game’s final five minutes. But Harrisonville’s Brooks Langrehr poured in 10 of his team-high 25 points down the stretch to lift the Wildcats (10-6) to a 71-67 victory over Carthage (6-12) on Saturday afternoon.
“I told our guys over the past week that we’re close and we’re right there,” Carthage coach Nathan Morris said. “We keep telling them that it’s going to happen. They’re frustrated, but they understand there’s good things coming for this basketball team. We played 32 extremely hard, competitive minutes last night against Nevada. Again, 32 really hard, competitive minutes today and came up short. We missed some shots late, but I still think we’re wanting to fight for 32 minutes.
“We just had some dudes running on fumes today.”
Harrisonville coach Jeff Langrehr said it was refreshing to pick up a close win after dropping some close games recently.
“Hopefully, we grew up a little bit today,” Langrehr said. “It was possession by possession today. Two good teams shooting well. Both teams played good offense. I think we outlasted them today so to speak. I was proud of the way they competed. I know they have a young group. They gave us more than what we wanted. We kept our composure a little bit. That’s something we’re working on all the time is being mentally tougher.”
The Tigers trailed by as many as 11 in the third period before freshman Justin Ray nailed a 3-point bucket at the buzzer to cut the deficit within double figures entering the final frame. Carthage opened the fourth quarter on a 12-2 run to take a 55-53 lead after Clay Kinder hit a 3 from the left wing at the 5:20 mark.
Langrehr knotted the score at 55 with a turnaround jumper on the next possession. And both sides traded baskets over the next four minutes before Langrehr scored on a turnaround post move to make it 65-63 with 1:08 to go.
On the next possession, Ray received the ball at the top of the key and missed a potential go-ahead 3 that rimmed out with just under a minute left on the clock. From there, Langrehr came up with a layin and knocked down four free throws in the final minute to account for the game’s final margin.
“I told our guys that I’m really happy with our community,” Morris said. “You can tell by how hard our kids played by how the crowd cheered for these guys. They saw the effort and the intensity that our group showed. That means something to Carthage basketball right now.”
Ray paced Carthage with 25 points and connected from deep six times. Max Templeman finished with 19 points while Joel Pugh and Silas Templeman added 10 and 9, respectively.
“There’s moments when Justin can be better defensively and he knows that,” Morris said. “I think he took a challenge with their point guard today and really battled with that kid. If we get that young man engaged on both ends, we’re going to have a fun four years with Justin Ray.”
Langrehr knocked down eight 2-point field goals and one 3 for Harrisonville. He also went 6-of-6 from the free throw line. Conner Blixt and Kobe Morris added 12 points apiece.
Carthage plays at Joplin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
“I like Carthage’s shooters a lot,” Langrehr said. “(Ray) is a really talented kid. (Pugh) is a great shooter. The floor seems really huge here… I think this is a big court, but it also seems extra wide when you have shooters all over the place. I thought Carthage fought hard. I watched them last night in Nevada. They’ve got a good team.”
