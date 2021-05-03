WILLARD, Mo. — Harry Satterlee and his Joplin High School teammates swept first-place honors Monday in the Central Ozark Conference boys golf tournament.
The Eagles, who posted three of the day's top five scores, carded a four-man total of 309, 18 shots in front of runner-up Webb City.
Ties marked much of the remaining team scores as Carl Junction and Ozark tied for third at 329, followed by Nixa and Republic at 343, Carthage and Branson at 348, Willard at 354 and Neosho at 385.
Satterlee, a freshman, was the medalist with a 5-over-par 75 at Greene Hills Country Club, and the Eagles' Fielding Campbell and Wyatt Satterlee were part of a four-way tie for second at 76. Ethan Sage and Hobbs Campbell shot 82 and 85, respectively, for Joplin.
Xavier Woodward of Neosho and Kyler Smith of Ozark also shared second place with 76s.
Webb City's Keegan Dill and Carl Junction's Jacob Teeter tied for sixth place with 77s, and Webb City's Carson Frazier (78), Republic's Griffin Frey (79) and Ozark's CJ Jackson (80) completed the top 10.
