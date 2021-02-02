Ryan Hawkins got Northwest MIssouri off to quick start, and he drilled some dagger 3-pointers in the second half as the No. 3 Bearcats downed Missouri Southern 84-74 on Tuesday night on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Hawkins, a 6-foot-7 senior averaging 20 points per game, matched his uniform number with 33 points, hitting 12 of 19 field goals, 6 of 11 treys and 3 of 4 free throws while playing all 40 minutes. He hit his first six shots to account for 15 points as the MIAA-leading Bearcats (13-1) led 19-6 after 5 1/2 minutes.
"I think that's what got us tonight, the first five minutes," Lions center Cam Martin said. "They came out and got us down (19-6). We didn't match their energy at the beginning. I don't think we matched it the first five minutes of the second half. You can't do that against a really good basketball team."
"For some reason we were out of it the first five minutes," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "I thought we'd be a little bit more excited to play the No. 3 team in the country, but we got down with casual, silly turnovers. We turned it over four times in two minutes, and we told the guys when we drive in the paint, they are going to rake at the basketball hard. We have to be strong with the basketball."
The Lions (8-7) pared a 44-37 halftime deficit to five points four minutes into the second half, but Hawkins then knocked down three treys in a four-minute stretch to help the Bearcats expand their lead to 69-53 with 9:20 remaining.
"Simple things, he was getting his 3s off simple double-ball screens," Boschee said. "They way we guard them all year, the way we work on them from Day 1, we weren't doing it for some reason."
Guards Diego Bernard and Trevor Hudgins contributed 20 and 16 points, respectively, for the Bearcats, who shot 50% (29 of 58, including 11 of 28 treys) and made 15 of 18 free throws.
"They all know what they do well, and they do it well," Martin said. "They have a bunch of good guys, and they know if their role is to shoot, if their role is to rebound. They play extremely hard from the jump."
Martin, 6-foot-9 senior and the reigning MIAA Player of the Week, tallied 30 points for the Lions. Martin, who played all but the final 3 seconds of the first half after getting his second foul, was 13 of 21 from the floor, 2 of 5 from distance and 2 of 3 at the foul line for this third consecutive 30-point game. He also led the Lions with 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocked shots.
"It's always pretty physical," Martin said. "It was a good game. It's always fun playing the No. 3 team in the country or playing anybody really good."
"Cam was good," Boschee said, "but we have to do a better job of moving the ball. I thought our offense was atrocious. We rely way too much on catching the ball and waiting for a double team. ... But I told the guys at the end of the game, for as bad as I felt we played, we were still right there."
Guard Winston Dessesow added 13 points and four assists for the Lions, and forward Christian Bundy had 11 points.
The Lions, who tied the game at 22 and 27 after their early deficit, made a final push in the second half. Martin scored half of the points in a 16-6 burst that saw the Lions pull within 75-69 on RJ Smith's layup with 3:30 remaining.
Dessesow's 3-pointer with 2:01 left got the Lions within 77-72. They had two chances to get closer but had a turnover and a missed shot, and two Hawkins charities made it 79-72 with 29 seconds left. Martin scored his last basket before the Bearcats had five points in the final 18 seconds.
"I thought we were on our heels the whole game," Boschee said. "We made our runs, but at the same time, I never felt like we were aggressive. I felt like everything was tentative."
