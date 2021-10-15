NEOSHO, Mo. — As a senior of a team that made a state championship run last season, the moment is seemingly never too big for Peyton Hawkins.
For example, take the top of the seventh inning as her team was down 2-1 with two outs against McDonald County ace Madeline McCall in the Class 4 District 6 championship game.
Hawkins, a future Missouri Southern Lion, rose to the occasion.
The Webb City shortstop laced a go-ahead, two-run single up the middle as third-seeded Webb City knocked off top-seeded McDonald County 3-2 on Thursday afternoon at the Neosho Athletic Complex.
“Peyton is one of our leaders,” Webb City coach Shauna Friend said. “When she was up there, I knew she would do everything she could to make something happen. I had tons of confidence in her in that situation.”
“This team just never quits. Mac County is a great team. They played a great game, but every game we are in it until the end — whether we win or lose. I knew we would stay in it until the end.”
The Cardinals (17-12) earned their fourth district title in Friend’s seven years at the helm — it’s also No. 21 for assistant coach Kathy Harris. Webb City plays Rolla (29-8), a 3-0 winner over Capital City, on Thursday in the Class 4 state quarterfinals with time and location to be determined.
The triumph marked a dramatic turnaround for a Webb City team that suffered a 15-0 loss to McDonald County just a week and a half ago.
“I can’t even put my emotions into words right now,” Friend said. “I’m just incredibly proud of this game. It couldn’t have happened to a better group. I’m thrilled they are getting to extend their postseason as seniors.”
Facing a 2-0 hole entering the seventh inning, Emalee Lamar trimmed the deficit to 2-1 with an RBI single for the Cardinals. Hawkins’ signature hit came with the bases loaded after a walk to Ripley Shanks and then a single from Dawsyn Decker — with Rylynn McFarland on third who pinch-ran for Lamar.
The Mustangs drew first blood after a solo home run from Jacie Frencken in the bottom of the second inning. Webb City struggled to get some offensive momentum early against McCall, who didn’t allow her first hit of the game until Lauren Hicks singled in the fifth.
Then in the bottom half of the fifth, McDonald County picked up an insurance run thanks to a long RBI single from Nevaeh Dodson to make the score 2-0.
Webb City totaled five hits in the contest. Freshman Laney Taylor went the distance and allowed just two runs on four hits while striking out four batters.
“She has done her job all year,” Friend said. “She goes out there and does her very best. I know deep down she was going out there giving everything she had for these seniors, especially in that last inning. She was just zoned in and wasn;’t going to let up.”
Frencken collected two of McDonald County’s (24-7) four hits. McCall, who earned the tough-luck loss, allowed three runs on five hits to go with 11 strikeouts and four walks.
