Peyton Hawkins was almost at a loss for words when reflecting on Webb City’s magical season last fall.
It was a year the Cardinals’ compiled a 27-6 record and strung together 13 straight wins before coming up short 5-4 in an extra-inning thriller to Webster Groves in the Class 4 state championship game.
“Not many people get to experience going to state,” Hawkins said. “It’s crazy we got to be the team that got to experience that.”
Hawkins was the team’s leadoff hitter last season and provided a top-of-the-order jolt with regularity for Webb City. She’s back for her senior campaign this fall as she looks to take on more of a leadership role with the graduation of Haidyn Berry, Alyssa Jennings and Bri Batson.
A shortstop, Hawkins was a first-team all-state player for the Cardinals, along with outfielder Emma Welch. Hawkins will be a three-year starter and was a first-team all-COC selection.
The spark plug hit an impressive .429 with 13 extra-base hits and scored 44 runs. She also had some sock in her bat as she clubbed four home runs and drove in 25 runs.
“Peyton is not only a leader, but a very consistent factor on the field offensively and defensively,” Webb City coach Shauna Friend said. “She is a player you can always count on. I think her team felt that confidence in her last season. I love the effort she has with everything she does. She works just as hard in warmups as she does in all of practice or as she does in a state championship game.
“It doesn’t matter what she is doing. You are going to get 100% effort all the time.”
While she did show flashes of pop, there’s nothing Hawkins enjoys more than igniting the Cardinals’ offense.
“I love hitting leadoff so much,” Hawkins said. “It means a lot to me that the coaches trust me to set the table. They trust me to get the game going. I just have to be the spark. They know I can do that, and I’m confident I can do that.”
A leadership role is not foreign to Hawkins.
“Since there were only three seniors (last year), I had to step up and a couple of other juniors had to step up also and do our jobs,” she said. “Berry obviously brought energy on the mound, but I had to bring energy for the whole infield. Anything I could do to keep the energy up, that’s what I had to do.”
Hawkins picked up playing softball this spring while competing with her travel ball team, Fusion Softball. She went on a visit to Missouri Southern on Thursday and announced her commitment to play for the Lions on Friday afternoon.
“Whenever they say if you know you know, I knew,” Hawkins said. “I just committed there, and I’m still freaking out about it. I’m so pumped. (On my visit Thursday), it couldn’t have gone any better. There was nothing about Missouri Southern I didn’t like a little bit. I loved everything. I loved the girls. I loved the coaches. It’s crazy. I feel like a big kid now.”
One of Southern’s top selling points: reigning MIAA Coach of the Year Hallie Blackney.
“Coach Blackney is the best person ever,” Hawkins said. “I have met with her multiple times, and she’s perfect. Everyone I’ve talked to at Missouri Southern thinks she is the best person ever. They talk so highly about her. The girls were a big reason why I committed to go there. They were so welcoming. They talk to me like I was a normal person. It was awesome.”
“Peyton sent me a text today, and I’m excited for her,” Friend said. “That’s very deserving. MSSU is getting a fantastic player. Not only a fantastic player, but a fantastic person. I’m excited for both her and Southern.”
But there’s some unfinished business for Hawkins before she becomes a Lion. She and the rest of the team are ready to make another run at a state title this fall.
“That is actually our motto on the back of our shirts this year,” Hawkins said. “It’s ‘Unfinished Business.’ We know what it takes to get to state, but we want more than that. That is our goal this year.”
And you can bet, the Cardinals will go as their leadoff hitter goes.
