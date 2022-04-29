Webb City track and field athlete Riley Hawkins and Carl Junction golfer Jack Spencer have been named the Globe's athletes of the week for the week ending April 23.
RILEY HAWKINS
Hawkins put together a strong showing for Webb City at Carl Junction's Bulldog Invitational last week. The standout distance runner won the 400-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 2 seconds and 1,600 in 5:25.
The senior also finished as the runner-up in the 3,200 with a time of 12:26.
"Riley continues to perform at a high level," Webb City girls track and field coach Jeremy Butler said. "She showed her versatility by dropping down to the 400 and running a solid race. Riley's dedication and hard work are rewarded with her continued success."
Hawkins is a Missouri Southern signee.
"Southern will be blessed to have Riley," Butler said. "She is a committed athlete and great teammate. I'm confident with time, she will make a positive impact in cross country and track."
JACK SPENCER
It was a big week for Spencer. The freshman claimed medalist honors in dramatic fashion to win the Abbiatti's BBQ Carthage Invitational on April 18.
"Jack is an incredibly driven young man," Carl Junction coach Ryan Jones said. "He has one of the strongest work ethics that I have seen in an athlete in 22 years of coaching."
Jones knew Spencer was on the verge of a breakthrough performance after finishing with multiple top-5 performances already on the season.
But the route didn't come easy. A playoff was needed to determine the individual champion for the tournament as Spencer, Carthage's Max Templeman and Republic's Carson Bekemeier each took mirroring scores of 71 into the clubhouse at the end of their rounds.
And ultimately Spencer birdied in the first playoff hole to come away with top individual honors.
"He played extremely well at Carthage," Jones said. "He had a specific game plan and committed to it for 18 holes. When all the cards were in, he was in a three way tie for first.
"The first hole of the playoff, Jack was about 190 yards out on a par five. He hits one of the best shots I have seen in high school golf, considering the wind, yardage and pressure. He stuck that shot to about five feet. It was an incredible shot and incredible performance."
