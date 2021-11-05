Webb City cross country runner Riley Hawkins and Joplin football player Draven VanGilder have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Oct. 30.
RILEY HAWKINS
Hawkins didn’t let a sprain in her foot slow her down this past Saturday.
Webb City was headlined by Abigail Street and Hawkins, who placed third and fourth, respectively at the Class 4 District 2 cross country meet at Bolivar Municipal Golf Course. Street crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, 48 seconds and only seven seconds separated Hawkins from her teammate, who was named prep athlete of the week on Oct. 8.
The Cardinals finished second in the team standings to qualify their full squad for state. Hawkins is a Missouri Southern commit.
“She (Riley) never had a doubt that she would be competing on Saturday — even last Monday when she was limping to walk,” Cardinals coach Dustin Miller said. “Riley has been wildly dedicated to our program since she finished her first cross country season in seventh grade. She has been at every offseason opportunity. She is dedicated and determined to be the best in program history 800m-5K.
“She has great range. She’s learned to be a smart racer and she's extremely tough. She is a team first kind of girl and will do whatever it takes to help the team.”
DRAVEN VANGILDER
Talk about a big week on defense.
VanGilder registered a season-high 20 stops in second-seeded Joplin’s 24-21 double-overtime victory over seventh-seeded Lee’s Summit last Friday to open district play.
The junior linebacker also had a quarterback hurry, pass breakup and forced a fumble against the Tigers.
In total, VanGilder leads the Eagles defense with 131 tackles which ranks fifth in the state of Missouri, according to MaxPreps.
“I think he reads things well,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “He does a great job of seeing things and going downhill, getting to his fits and being aggressive.”
