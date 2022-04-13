The two heads up base-running plays that defined the outcome of the game were premeditated.
Just ask the man who calls the shots.
McAuley Catholic baseball coach Bryan Jones noticed how often Southwest pitcher Brendyn Paulsen kept going to the windup, even with runners on base.
And after the Warriors stranded a runner on third in the third inning, Jones met with his players in between innings and told them to be prepared to make something happen when that situation arises again.
Sure enough, McAuley tied the game on a direct steal of home and took the lead with a double steal to earn a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Southwest on Wednesday night at the Joplin High School Athletic Complex.
The game was a makeup from the postponement on March 22. Southwest served as the home team in this game.
The Warriors have picked up back-to-back wins and are now 4-2 on the season.
“We kind of had a rough game (last) Thursday and ran out of pitching against Wheaton,” Jones said. “We had a lead and it was a pretty rough windy day. (That 10-9 loss) bothered them in a good way. They battled back. We had a big win on Monday against Jasper. We’ve had some guys that have been battling a little bit, but they keep grinding. This was a fun baseball game. The kids did a great job rallying.”
And McAuley rallied all with two outs in the sixth.
After Michael Parrigon flew out and Jack Jones struck out, Kendall Jones started things off with a free pass. Kable Reichardt followed with a single to center field and Bradley Wagner worked a walk to load up the bases.
Kendall Jones then scored on a straight steal of home to tie it. Reichardt came across for the go-ahead run that the Warriors did not relinquish.
It was initiated thanks to Wagner, who got into a rundown and that’s when Reichardt broke for home.
“And it was over,” Jones said. “That was such great baserunning in the sixth.”
Reichardt was superb on the mound for McAuley. He came one out shy of a complete game, but reached his pitch count. On 108 pitches, the junior fanned 11 batters and scattered two runs on four hits through 6 2/3 innings of work.
Jones called on Rocco Bazzano-Joseph, who came on and notched a strikeout on five pitches to pick up the save.
“Kable did a great job,” Jones said. “He threw strikes. He was really efficient as usual. He got ahead in the count and controlled the game. We played pretty strong defense. We had one defensive error in the first inning. That was part of one of the runs they scored, but after that, Kable did well. His breaking ball was good. He was throwing a cutter that was really good.
“Rocco came in and threw strikes. He did a good job as well. I told Rocco that’s a big-time move because he had been playing shortstop and then he came into pitch. It’s a challenge to throw strikes and he did a good job.”
Southwest took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Zak Corwin produced an RBI triple and later scored on a passed ball.
McAuley trimmed the deficit to one when Wagner came through with an RBI double in the second.
Reichardt went 2 for 3 with a triple to pace the Warriors offense.
Paulsen suffered the tough-luck loss for the Trojans. He went the distance and struck out 11 batters, allowing three runs on five hits.
“Their pitcher did a great job as well,” Jones said. “He pitched well enough to win. We had to scrape for everything we could get.”
McAuley plays at Exeter at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.