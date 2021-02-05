ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The heavy-hitting Missouri Southern Lions offense is on pace for 120-plus home runs this season.
After slugging two home runs on Thursday, the Lions knocked out four long balls in a 13-5 victory over Flagler College on Friday afternoon. Southern concludes its three-game set with Flagler today at 11 a.m.
Freshman Grant Harris hit two home runs for the Lions (2-0), while Henry Kusiak and Dexter Swims had one each. Harris drove in two and scored twice while Swims had three RBI and two runs scored.
Tommy Stevenson and Joe Kinder had a pair of hits each while Stevenson came around to score three times. Matt Miller was 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored.
On the mound, Will Bausinger got the starting nod and tossed 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight batters. In relief, Cale McAllister threw 1 1/3 innings with three strikeouts while Chase Beiter and Scott Duensing struck out two each in one inning.
The Lions' pitching staff held Flager to seven hits with Jake Kaufman picking up a pair of hits.
Southern struck first with three runs in the opening frame. With a pair of runners on, Swims smashed a drive to straightaway center field for a three-run blast, scoring Jordan Fitzpatrick and Stevenson.
Flagler answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning, but Kusiak belted a two-run homer to put the Lions up 5-2. The Lions blew the game open with home runs from Harris in the fourth and fifth innings, the second one a three-run bomb to make the score 10-5.
The Lions capped a big offensive day with three runs in the sixth, with Stevenson scoring on an RBI double from Fitzpatrick. Troy Gagan then doubled home Fitzpatrick and the final run came off an RBI single from Miller.
