SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bonnie Hegarty broke a school hitting record to highlight Missouri Southern’s volleyball season debut on Friday in the Greenstay Inn and Suites Invitational at Drury.
The Lions split their two matches, defeating LeMoyne-Owen 3-0 (25-5, 25-18, 25-11) before falling to Henderson State 25-13, 25-22, 25-20.
Hegarty, a freshman from Manhattan, Kansas, broke the Lions’ school record with an .846 hitting percentage (11 kills in 13 attempts, 0 errors) against LeMoyne-Owen. The former mark was .838 set by Brittany Vavao-Huggins in 2008 against Nebraska-Omaha.
Kierson Maydew had eight kills and three blocks, and Kylah Carter finished with seven kills, four aces and six digs.
Grace Quiroz and Sophie Mader had 13 and 12 assists, respectively, and CC Pollard made a team-high 10 digs.
Against Henderson State, Pollard paced the Lions with nine kills and five digs. Maydew had six kills and four blocks, and Mader handed out 15 assists and made seven digs.
The Lions have two more matches Saturday against Drury at 11 a.m. and Texas Woman’s at 5 p.m.
