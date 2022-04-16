ANDERSON, Mo. — McDonald County's Levi Helm continues to show why he's perhaps one of the top two-way player in the area.
A Highland Community College signee, Helm came up big on both sides of the ball to lead McDonald County to a 12-2 run-rule victory over Neosho on Saturday afternoon at MCHS.
Ranked eighth in Class 5, the Mustangs have won three straight games and are an impressive 13-4 on the season.
McDonald County drew first blood in the contest as it jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the end of the one. The Mustangs blew the game open with eight runs in the second to build a 9-0 lead and never looked back.
Helm went the distance and punched out nine batters. The lone hit he gave up was a two-run home run to Wyatt Shadwick as Neosho trimmed the deficit to seven in the fourth.
At the dish, the senior went 3 for 4 with a pair of home runs and finished with four RBI on the day. He also scored three runs.
McDonald County tallied 11 hits in the contest. Cross Dowd went 2 for 3 with an RBI and run scored, while Crowley Community College signee Cole Martin had a hit, RBI and scored three runs.
Tucker Walters and Fisher Sanny each collected run-scoring hits as well for the Mustangs.
Carter Fenske started for Neosho (9-6). He surrendered seven runs (six earned) on as many hits through 1 1/3 innings of work.
Quenton Hughes and Carson Williams came into pitch in relief for the Wildcats.
McDonald County plays at East Newton at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday while Neosho goes to Carl Junction.
