ANDERSON, Mo. — With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Levi Helm stepped to the plate and ended it with one swing of the bat.
Helm came through with a two-run, walk-off single as McDonald County edged Webb City 2-1 on Tuesday in a matchup of two state-ranked squads.
The Cardinals were ranked No. 6 in Class 5, while the Mustangs entered the day's action at No. 8.
McDonald County improved to 7-3 with the triumph.
Also getting it done on the mound, Helm struck out four batters over seven innings of one-run ball. The lone rune he gave up was unearned, which came in the top of the fourth for Webb City.
Kenley Hood produced an RBI groundout to get the visitor's on the scoreboard.
The Mustangs finished with three hits — Helm, Weston Gordon and Isac Behm.
A Crowder College commit, Cooper Crouch worked 4 1/3 shutout innings for the Cardinals. He struck out five batters and issued five free passes.
Walker Sweet suffered the loss for Webb City (6-5). He allowed two runs on three hits in 2 1/3 innings in relief.
Eric Fitch and William Hayes accounted for the Cardinals hits.
Webb City plays at Central Ozark Conference rival Joplin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
