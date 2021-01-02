Miller basketball player Kaylee Helton and Pittsburg basketball player Javon Grant have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Dec. 26.
KAYLEE HELTON
A junior, Helton poured in a game-high 27 points in the Cardinals’ win over Galena (Mo.) at the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic tournament, reaching the 1,000-point scoring milestone for her career.
“She’s just so tough,” Miller coach Hannah Wilkerson said. “She’s not very big, yet she plays bigger than what she is. She’s not tiny, but she’s a strong person to have underneath the basket. And then she can also come out and shoot the 3.”
Helton is averaging around 15 points per game for Miller. Her teammate, Cludia Hadlock, has also eclipsed 1,000 points for her career this season.
“Those two work hard,” Wilkerson said of Helton and Hadlock. “They come in every day with a good attitude. That kind of sets the tone for the rest of the team.”
JAVON GRANT
The senior scored 41 points in a triumph over Riverton to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career at Pittsburg High School. He also added five assists and three rebounds.
“You see the athleticism,” Pittsburg coach Jordan Woods said. “He is able to score at different levels and has the ability to finish around the rim. He never backs down from a challenge and his competitive nature would be one thing that has caught my eye. What impresses me the most is all the work he has put in in the offseason and work that people don’t see that he does on his own. If you want to play at that high level, there’s a lot of work that has to be put into it.”
This season, Grant scored 34 points against Joplin, 36 points against Nevada and 33 points against Webb City.
Grant is averaging 36 ppg in total and is being recruited by Division 1 Bryant University in Smithville, Rhode Island, as well as Southeast Missouri State, SIU-Edwardsville, Rogers State and Emporia State.
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close-up head-and-shoulders photo of the athlete to the email. Awards on Jan. 10 will be based on performances from Dec. 28 through Jan. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.