CLAREMORE, Okla. — David Henderson was on point for the Pittsburg State baseball team.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound right-hander tossed seven three-hit frames to lead the Gorillas (13-7, 10-6 MIAA) past Rogers State 3-1 on Friday at Diamond Sports Complex.
Henderson, who finished with 106 pitches, struck out five batters and kept the infielders on their toes, inducing nine groundouts. The Butler Community College transfer has a 5-1 record this season.
The Gorillas drew first blood in the sixth inning when Greyson Pinkett reached first base on a throwing error, scoring Aaron Gerdes. Cruz Aranda added to PSU's lead with an RBI single through the left side, scoring Brett Dalay in the eighth.
Dawson Pomeroy, who slammed the door on the mound in the bottom of the ninth, provided some insurance with an RBI double to right center to make the score 3-1 in the top half of the ninth.
The Gorillas banged out nine hits, including two apiece for Garrett McGowan, Gerdes and Aranda.
PSU plays at Rogers State in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday.
