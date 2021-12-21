ROGERS, Ark. — The Heritage High School boys basketball team got a little breathing room in the fourth quarter Tuesday to upend visiting Webb City 74-64.
The Cardinals trailed 39-34 at halftime and were outscored 24-18 in the final quarter.
Kaden Turner netted 23 points and Cohl Baden 17 to lead Webb City.
The Cardinals (6-2) will play Holland Hall High School in the 12 Courts of Christmas Shootout in Kansas City on Dec. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.