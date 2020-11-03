NEOSHO, Mo — Twice with the game and the season on the line for Neosho, Carlos Hernandez moved beyond the unlikely, through the implausible and on to the absurd.
With less than 20 minutes left in regulation and his team’s offense sputtering and facing a 2-1 deficit against Webb City, Hernandez sparked the Wildcats. The senior launched a kick from the 40-yard line off an out-of-bounds kick that barely snuck into the top of the goal to tie the game and force overtime.
In the 94th minute, Hernandez came through again in crunch time. The Cardinals goalkeeper Noah Mitchell was playing up off the goal and Hernandez belted a 40-yard kick from midfield that rolled into the back of the net, earning the 3-2 victory and district title in dramatic fashion for the Wildcats on Tuesday night at Bob Anderson Stadium.
“I just had the nerves to shoot the ball because the keeper was out of the goal,” Hernandez said. “I just shot it, and I didn’t know it was going to go in. I thought the keeper had it, but he wasn’t paying attention. It scored, and we won districts. Four-peat. We have been one heckuva team since my freshman year. This was the best thing I ever accomplished.
“I’m very proud of this team and what we accomplished.”
Neosho is no stranger to playing Webb City in the Class 3 District 12 final. The Wildcats earned their fourth straight district championship against the Cardinals.
“We knew coming in it’s always a battle with these guys,” Neosho coach James Carter said. “I have a heckuva team. We talked all year that they were going to come up against some adversity sometime. One question that we have left is ‘How do we respond to that?' Well, now we know. They played great, and they played an excellent second half.
“We just had some big individual performances. It’s like I said all year long with this team — it could be anybody on any given day. We are just incredible. I’m proud of them.”
The Wildcats, who were nationally ranked by MaxPreps last month, are 18-1 on the season and fresh off their first Central Ozark Conference title in program history. Neosho advances to play the winner of Bolivar (9-10) or Willard (16-7) in sectionals on Saturday in Neosho. The Liberators and Tigers clash for the Class 3 District 11 title today at 5:30 p.m. in Springfield.
It was a very tightly contested first half, with Neosho having a 3-2 advantage over Webb City on shots. Senior midfielder Diego Vargas put the Wildcats on the board in the 24th minute with a header that went through the right, back side of the net for the score.
But Webb City answered nine minutes later when defender Ignatius Mathenge blasted a kick past Neosho goalkeeper Kayden Wood and into the back of the net for a 1-1 halftime score.
In the second half, Webb City took a 2-1 lead in the 56th minute when junior Gabriel Gallegos fought off pressure and fired a shot into the back of the net.
The Cardinals, who have 11 seniors, finish the year with an 8-16 record.
“I’m sure this is going to be painted as a near-upset, but all along throughout the season, we knew we deserved to be here,” Webb City coach Nick Harmon said. “We 100% expected to be right there with them all night. I’m proud of my boys.”
Even 20 minutes after the game, the Neosho players were still surrounded by the home faithful, students and band celebrating yet another district title.
“It doesn’t get old and I will make sure where we never take these for granted because it’s really hard to get here,” Carter said. “It’s hard to win these and it takes a lot of hard work. Just look at them — they are still celebrating. We never take them for granted. We never will.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.