Showing no signs of an early-season injury, Kade Hicks played a significant role as the Webb City Cardinals earned a 34-6 victory over the Neosho Wildcats on Friday night in Central Ozark Conference prep football action at Bob Anderson Stadium.
A 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior quarterback, Hicks had success with his feet and his arm in his team’s bounce-back win.
On the ground, Hicks ran eight times for 69 yards with a touchdown. Through the air, he completed 4-of-5 passes for 59 yards with one score. He did not commit a turnover.
Webb City coach John Roderique noted Hicks made good decisions all night while directing the team’s split-back veer offense.
“He did a nice job,” Roderique said. “He made good throws and good reads. I thought he played pretty well overall. We wanted to mix it up and we need to do that to help our offense evolve.”
After leaving the season-opener against Carl Junction with an ankle injury, Hicks saw limited action in Week 2 against Joplin. On Friday, Hicks started against the Wildcats and looked anything but hobbled.
“I’m getting close to 100 percent,” Hicks said. “We’re getting there. It was great to be back out there tonight and not watching from the sidelines.”
Hicks made a number of key plays in his team’s dominant first half.
With his team facing fourth down and three on the 38-yard line, Hicks sprinted past the defense up the middle on an option keeper all the way to the end zone to give the visitors a two-score lead.
Hicks completed a 40-yard touchdown strike to Cohl Vaden early in the second period to give his squad a comfortable 21-0 cushion.
Hicks led the offense during the opening series of the third quarter, and then took the rest of the night off.
Of course, Hicks was a starting linebacker last year, although he stepped in at quarterback when Cade Beason was injured, starting last year’s game against Neosho.
“Kade still hasn’t played many games at quarterback in his career,” Roderique said. “He’s still pretty new to the position. But I thought he did a good job tonight.”
Hicks said he’s confident the Cardinals can put the Week 2 loss behind them and get on a roll.
“I think this win should boost our confidence,” Hicks said.
LIMITING MISTAKES
Webb City had a much cleaner game than the previous week.
On Friday, the Cardinals lost two fumbles late in the night and were penalized only three times for 25 yards. In Week 2, Webb City had five turnovers and seven penalties.
“It was a fairly clean game, but not as good as we want it to be,” Roderique said. “We had some mistakes, some penalties and the ball was on the ground a couple of times. We need to continue to clean those things up. We’ll feel a lot better about things when we can do that.”
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
Cooper Crouch (six tackles), Sergio Perez (five), Jackson Taylor (five), Trenten Thompson (four), Brentan Wilson (four) and Brayden Bond (four) led the Webb City defense on Friday. Perez had two tackles for loss. Jacob Fry was credited with eight tackles for Neosho.
COC RACE
Joplin is now 3-0 in the COC standings, while Webb City and Carthage are both 2-1. Willard and Ozark are both 2-2, while Neosho, Carl Junction, Branson, Republic and Nixa are all 1-2.
Webb City hosts Branson this Friday night.
