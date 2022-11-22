BRONAUGH, Mo. — Gabbi Hiebert scored a game-high 20 points and Lannah Grigg added 16 points as the Thomas Jefferson girls basketball team defeated Bronaugh 55-23 Tuesday night on the road.

The Cavaliers improved to 2-0 on the season. Leading 24-11 at the break, Thomas Jefferson pulled away by outscoring Bronaugh 18-2 in the third quarter to build a 42-13 lead.

Presley Long contributed 13 points as well for the Cavaliers. Gretchen Barnes led the Wildcats with 12 points.

Thomas Jefferson plays at Liberal next Tuesday.

