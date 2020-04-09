With Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s announcement Thursday, any hope of high school spring sports in Missouri disappeared.
In his daily afternoon press conference, Parson ordered that all public and charter schools will be closed for the rest of the academic school year. And just like that, the prep seasons for baseball, softball, boys golf, boys tennis, girls soccer and boys and girls track and field were over before they got started.
Last month the Missouri High School Activities Association said in a release that organized practices and team competitions could not be held as long as schools were closed. So until Parson made his announcement on Thursday, athletes and coaches were holding out hope.
“As we talked to the kids, holding out hope for April 24 to be the last day, I think in the back of our mind we all kind of knew the likelihood of that happening was not very high,” Joplin baseball coach Kyle Wolf said. “I think we were prepared for it a little bit. It hurts more now that it’s official.”
“This decision is very difficult for all involved especially given the impact it will have on our students, parents, coaches, teachers and administrators throughout the state,” MSHSAA executive director Dr. Kerwin Urhann said in a release. “The MSHSAA office thanks everyone involved for their patience and understanding throughout this process.”
Of course, the senior athletes are the ones who hurt the most.
“Communication-wise, all our coaches — not just in baseball — have done a good job staying in contact with their team, finding out if there was anything they need, encouraging them to stay active,” Wolf said. “Our mantra has been we need to work while we wait. We’re going to play again at some point. Unfortunately the seniors will not get that opportunity again.
“Your senior year is something that is so special. You build your high school career up to that point when that will be the ultimate, your time to be the leader, to put all the things you worked on at accomplishing and developing to be put on the field. To have that taken away is pretty tough. It’s tough on them, tough on all the people who care about them.”
“To our senior participants, we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures,” Urhann said. “While this is a difficult ending, the lessons you’ve learned and friendships you’ve made through school activities will last your lifetime.”
While the spring seasons won’t happen, Wolf thinks the athletes will continue to work out.
“The large number of seniors who have an opportunity to play (college sports) next fall, they need to keep in mind that they can’t quit developing, can’t quit working,” he said. “They have to walk in next fall and be at their best to give themselves an opportunity to play. The underclassmen, it may be hard for a while to be motivated. A lot of our guys are two- or three-sport athletes. One of the things we’ve talked about is keep yourself in shape for this fall to play soccer, to play football, to develop baseball skills.
“Another thing is baseball players, we love the game. It’s therapeutic to be able to go hit a ball off the tee, to play catch with your brother or dad ... find ways to continue to play the game. I tell people I never quit playing the game. People quit asking me to play.
“A silver lining in this is that hopefully we learn to appreciate things and don’t take things for granted as much. We’ve learned it can be taken away. We have to take advantage of every opportunity we have. ... I think this will ring truer in their ears.”
