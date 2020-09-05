High schools in Southwest Missouri have played two football games and a full week of competition in other fall sports.
But Missouri Southern's football, volleyball, cross country, golf and girls soccer teams are idle.
The high schools in Southeast Kansas began their fall seasons last week, but the Pittsburg State teams can only watch.
Why is it safe for high school teams to play but not the Lions and Gorillas?
TRAVEL, HOUSING, BIG BUCKS
Travel demands are a major difference.
The high schools seldom travel out of state, and the majority of their trips are 75 miles or shorter.
By contrast, the MIAA has teams in four states — Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska. And the Missouri schools usually travel through Iowa to get to Nebraska-Kearney. In addition, many trips around the conference require at least one overnight stay.
"Travel is a huge piece of it," said Dr. Steve Scott, president of Pittsburg State and chairman of the MIAA's CEO Council. "Except for playing Missouri Southern, all of our trips ... you're talking about at least a couple of hours in a bus, and how many buses do you take. The travel is a pretty serious part of it.
"And what do you do about fans? What do you do about tailgating? Are you creating an environment that is less safe? Are you bringing people to town who are going to create an issue for the community? There are just a lot of things to think about, and most of them are hindrances. They are not helpful to getting (sports) underway."
Another difference is housing.
"Our athletes not only practice together, play together, but they also hang out together," Scott said. "And they might live together in a shared housing situation. That probably puts some of our athletes a little more at risk maybe than the (high school) athletes who go home to their parents' home at night. They are maybe in a little bit more of a bubble than our students will be."
Perhaps the biggest obstacle that keeps Division II schools inactive is money.
To follow the NCAA's guidelines to return to play — frequent COVID-19 testing for student-athletes among them — isn't affordable for most Division II schools.
"The NCAA laid out some pretty extensive and exhaustive testing requirements if you are competing," Scott said. "The number on our campus would have been in the $400,000 range to have the fall sports compete and follow those guidelines. There's no doubt that was a part of the consideration, just the cost alone."
'AS PAINFUL AS IT IS'
One month ago the NCAA Division II Presidents Council canceled the seven fall championships "due to the operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic."
Then in mid-August, the MIAA CEO Council — the league's 14 college presidents — announced emergency action because of the pandemic and suspended the conference's fall sports competitions until Jan. 1, 2021.
"There are a number of factors, and some are not associated to the conference," Scott said. "I think when people saw Major League Baseball hardly made it a week before they had troubles, that alarmed people. The Pac-12 and the Big Ten and the MAC, they had made their decisions (to not play this fall) ... that was relevant. Also in Division II there are 23 conferences; 18 of them had already acted before we did to move their fall sports competitions to the spring. We were pretty late, and we had said we didn't care if we were the last conference.
"There was some discussion about let's defer a final decision about fall competitions. Let's let this play out a little bit longer; let's see what happens the first two weeks of the semester once we get kids back. Some of the CEOs just felt like we were kicking the can down the road ... one person said it seems like we're going to offer some false hope, and there's no reason to do that."
The council was united in its decision.
"We did a voice vote, and I didn't hear anybody vote against it," Scott said. "There might have been some abstentions. I'd say it was clearly the will of the conference to take this step, and certainly as the chair, I fully endorse that this is what we need to do — as painful as it is.
"We've had lots of meetings. It's a terrific group of CEOs who work extremely well together. Our athletics directors across the conference, athletic trainers, coaches, they work well together. When the CEOs meet, we don't start with a blank slate. We start typically with recommendations from the management council or the institutional representative council or the athletic directors group. So we've had some people who have been very thoughtful about things before we ever take it on. That's really been helpful.
"What we're trying to do is make the very best decisions with the counsel and advice that we have at any one time. I do feel for our student-athletes across the conference who have a window of time to compete in every sport. I hate it when that window closes on them. It's painful. It's also clearly difficult for our coaches. They love these kids, and they love their sport. There is a lot of pain throughout the pandemic and certainly within collegiate sports. I feel for those kids, and we're going to continue to work for them and see if we can figure out a way for them to compete at some point at some time."
