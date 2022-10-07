The Neosho Wildcats won their first road game of the season on Friday night when they visited Central Ozark Conference rival Ozark, showing off their high-powered offense in a 63-42 rout.
Despite Ozark scoring 42 points, the Tigers just had no answer for the Wildcats.
For much of the first half, the teams went back and forth, exchanging touchdowns as the game looked like it was headed for a 28-28 tie at halftime. But with just a minute left in the half, Neosho’s Quenton Hughes hit wide receiver Isaiah Green for a long pass that landed Green at the 1-yard line. With less than 10 seconds remaining in the half, running back Jared Siler ran it in for Neosho’s fifth TD.
If there was a drive that encapsulated Neosho’s offensive formula for the night, that was it. They relied heavily on Green and Siler to reach the end zone repeatedly. Both players had over 100 yards on the night, Green receiving and Siler rushing. Siler reached pay dirt five times. After being their go-to guy for most of the night, Green also got his own touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers tried to keep pace early, but missed extra points, failed conversions and muffed kicks allowed Neosho to break the game open almost as soon as the second half started. The Wildcats recovered the second half kickoff after Ozark muffed it, then hit Green for a catch at the 1. Siler capped it off with a TD. From there, the Wildcats never looked back.
For all the offensive action, the lack of defense on both sides was unmissable. Neosho was able to slice through the Ozark defense, but the Wildcats themselves also struggled to keep the Tigers contained for much of the game.
Ozark continued its ground-and-pound scheme, led by its stable of running backs. Among them, Gage Depee and Jacob Kronebusch both had strong games. Both made it into the end zone repeatedly, keeping Ozark within striking distance.
But for the mistakes and special teams turnovers, the Tigers would have been in the thick of the game well into the fourth quarter with a chance to keep Neosho winless on the road. Instead, Ozark now has a 1-5 record on the season. Neosho sits at 4-3, relishing their first road win in years.
If the Wildcats can tighten up their defense, they have the offensive potential to make some noise as the playoff picture comes into focus.
Neosho will travel to Webb City on Friday night.
