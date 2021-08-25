Leading Seneca this fall is a gentleman who grew up on Indian football.
Former Carthage offensive coordinator Cody Hilburn, a 2001 graduate of Seneca, embarks on his first season with the Indians this fall. He replaces Ryan McFarland, who resigned to rejoin his alma mater as the Webb City offensive coordinator.
“It feels really good to be back at Seneca,” Hilburn said. “Before I go into all that, I have really enjoyed my 10 years at Carthage. There weren’t many jobs I would leave Carthage for, but Seneca was one of them. It’s home. It’s got a community that cares about its football. At Carthage, I think we were highly successful. We changed the culture there. Our kids got used to winning big football games. I’m hoping to bring that same mentality here.
“Obviously what you can expect from me, I’m an offensive guy. I ran an exciting brand of football at Carthage, and that’s not going to change. We will be doing the same stuff. We are going to find a defense that fits our kids. We are going to play extremely hard. Our kids are going to do it with high character.”
The biggest loss for Seneca, which went 3-7 last fall, was the graduation of quarterback Lance Stephens. Stephens was a second-team All-Big 8 West selection last year.
However, the Indians’ running game is expected to be potent as they return all-conference tailback Jaxson Graham, who rushed for 696 yards as a junior. Seneca also brings back all-conference wide receiver Conner Ackerson, who hauled in 27 passes and racked up 452 yards receiving as just a sophomore.
Senior Ethan Fritchey is the early frontrunner to be quarterback.
The offensive line returns five players who saw playing time a year ago in Brock Hultman (215-pound senior), Tanner Nesvold (205 senior), Fox Butler (295 senior) and juniors Nicholas Stephens and Jacob Gravener.
The defense is led by senior linebackers Gabe Commons and Dane Napier, who accumulated 67 and 41 tackles last year, respectively.
“All of our seniors, especially Jaxon, Dane, Brock, Tanner and Gabe, showed up every day in the summer with a desire to make our team better,” Hilburn said. “We have a group of kids that aren’t afraid of hard work. They have been committed to showing up all summer and getting better every single day.”
Linebacker Fritchey, center Dylan Dragoo, defensive end Chris Alexander and linebacker Lincoln Renfro round out Seneca’s returning defensive starters. Kicker Brayden Thiel also is back.
“My expectation for this team is to improve every week and be playing our best football at the end of the season,” Hilburn said.
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 — Marshfield
Sept. 3 — at Rogersville
Sept. 10 — Hollister
Sept. 17 — at East Newton
Sept. 24 — McDonald County
Oct. 1 — at Nevada
Oct. 8 — Cassville
Oct. 15 — at Lamar
Oct. 22 — Monett
2020 RESULTSSeneca 34, Marshfield 30
Rogersville 37, Seneca 15
Hollister 14, Seneca 12
East Newton 26, Seneca 13
Seneca 27, Nevada 26
Cassville 42, Seneca 21
Lamar 37, Seneca 6
Monett 27, Seneca 6
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Seneca 35, Aurora 30
Mount Vernon 42, Seneca 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.