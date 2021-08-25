Leading Seneca this fall is a gentleman who grew up on Indian football.

Former Carthage offensive coordinator Cody Hilburn, a 2001 graduate of Seneca, embarks on his first season with the Indians this fall. He replaces Ryan McFarland, who resigned to rejoin his alma mater as the Webb City offensive coordinator.

“It feels really good to be back at Seneca,” Hilburn said. “Before I go into all that, I have really enjoyed my 10 years at Carthage. There weren’t many jobs I would leave Carthage for, but Seneca was one of them. It’s home. It’s got a community that cares about its football. At Carthage, I think we were highly successful. We changed the culture there. Our kids got used to winning big football games. I’m hoping to bring that same mentality here.

“Obviously what you can expect from me, I’m an offensive guy. I ran an exciting brand of football at Carthage, and that’s not going to change. We will be doing the same stuff. We are going to find a defense that fits our kids. We are going to play extremely hard. Our kids are going to do it with high character.”

The biggest loss for Seneca, which went 3-7 last fall, was the graduation of quarterback Lance Stephens. Stephens was a second-team All-Big 8 West selection last year.

However, the Indians’ running game is expected to be potent as they return all-conference tailback Jaxson Graham, who rushed for 696 yards as a junior. Seneca also brings back all-conference wide receiver Conner Ackerson, who hauled in 27 passes and racked up 452 yards receiving as just a sophomore.

Senior Ethan Fritchey is the early frontrunner to be quarterback.

The offensive line returns five players who saw playing time a year ago in Brock Hultman (215-pound senior), Tanner Nesvold (205 senior), Fox Butler (295 senior) and juniors Nicholas Stephens and Jacob Gravener.

The defense is led by senior linebackers Gabe Commons and Dane Napier, who accumulated 67 and 41 tackles last year, respectively.

“All of our seniors, especially Jaxon, Dane, Brock, Tanner and Gabe, showed up every day in the summer with a desire to make our team better,” Hilburn said. “We have a group of kids that aren’t afraid of hard work. They have been committed to showing up all summer and getting better every single day.”

Linebacker Fritchey, center Dylan Dragoo, defensive end Chris Alexander and linebacker Lincoln Renfro round out Seneca’s returning defensive starters. Kicker Brayden Thiel also is back.

“My expectation for this team is to improve every week and be playing our best football at the end of the season,” Hilburn said.

2021 SCHEDULE

Aug. 27 — Marshfield

Sept. 3 — at Rogersville

Sept. 10 — Hollister

Sept. 17 — at East Newton

Sept. 24 — McDonald County

Oct. 1 — at Nevada

Oct. 8 — Cassville

Oct. 15 — at Lamar

Oct. 22 — Monett

2020 RESULTSSeneca 34, Marshfield 30

Rogersville 37, Seneca 15

Hollister 14, Seneca 12

East Newton 26, Seneca 13

Seneca 27, Nevada 26

Cassville 42, Seneca 21

Lamar 37, Seneca 6

Monett 27, Seneca 6

DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Seneca 35, Aurora 30

Mount Vernon 42, Seneca 0

2020 RECORD: 3-7 (1-4 Big 8 West Division)

HEAD COACH: Cody Hilburn

YEARS IN COACHING: 16

YEARS AT SENECA: 1

RECORD AT SENECA: 0-0

ASSISTANTS: Matt Crane, Chris Yust, David Sherwood, Gary Pendergraft, Trenton Moeller, Steve Adams and Kevin Durbin. 

OFFENSIVE BASE: Power Spread. 

DEFENSIVE BASE: 4-3.

RETURNING STARTERS/LETTERMEN

Fox Butler, 295 sr. OL/DL; Gabe Commons, 185 sr. TE/LB; David Cooper, 200 sr. DE; Dylan Dragoo, 145 sr. C; Ethan Fritchey, 205 sr. LB; Jaxon Graham, 165 sr. RB; Brock Hultman, 215 sr. OL; Dane Napier, 180 sr. RB/LB; Tanner Nesvold, 205 sr. OL/DL; Quinton Platner, 185 sr. WR/DB; Brayden Thiel, 135 sr. K; Jeremy Williams, 160 sr. WR/DB; Conner Ackerson, 185 jr. WR; Chris Alexander, 190 jr. DE; Jordan Allen, 160 jr. WR/DB; QB/LB; Logan Barwick, 180 jr. TE/LB; Evan Davidson, 180 jr. QB/LB; Jacob Gravener, 275 jr. OL/DLLincoln Renfro, 175 jr. LB; Nicholas Stephens, 230 jr. OL/DL; Dominick Wheeler, 170 jr. RB.

TOP PROSPECTS

Jackson Marrs, 170 so. RB/LB; Morgan Vaughn, 170 so. DB.

 

 