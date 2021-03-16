As the rumors began to spread about the possibility of becoming Seneca’s next head football coach, one of the first coaches in Cody Hilburn’s ear was Missouri Southern defensive coordinator Joe Bettasso.
“Joe had been in my ear since he heard the rumors for much of last week, hoping I would take the job,” said Hilburn, who played football with Bettasso and Lions head coach Atiba Bradley at MSSU during the early 2000s. “I heard from him. and he was probably about the third text message I got today.”
That text message was to congratulate Hilburn on his next coaching opportunity. He was hired as Seneca’s next football coach, approved by the school board Tuesday night. Hilburn replaces Ryan McFarland, who resigned Feb. 24 to become Webb City’s offensive coordinator.
“It feels really good to be back at Seneca,” Hilburn said. “Before I go into all that, I have really enjoyed my 10 years at Carthage. It’s a first-class school district with a first-class program. I loved everybody I worked with there. There weren’t many jobs I would leave Carthage for, but Seneca was one of them. It’s home. My kids are still in the district. Seneca also has great administration. It’s got a community that cares about its football program. I’m excited to be back.”
Hilburn is a 2001 graduate of Seneca. He played tight end at Southern for coaches Bill Cooke and John Ware. Hilburn started his coaching career at Seneca as an assistant coach, where he spent five seasons.
Hilburn has spent the last 10 years at Carthage, serving under coach Jon Guidie. He was the offensive coordinator.
“I think we have been highly successful at Carthage,” Hilburn said. “We changed the culture there. Our kids got used to winning big football games. We played in six district championships. We went to four state semifinals and finally broke through, won the state championship in 2019. I’m hoping to bring that same mentality here. Obviously what you can expect from me, I’m an offensive guy. I ran an exciting brand of football at Carthage, and that’s not going to change.
“We will be doing the same stuff. We are going to find a defense that fits our kids. We are going to play extremely hard. Our kids are going to do it with high-character.”
Hilburn has grown accustomed to building a winning culture.
“I have seen Southern, and Atiba’s bringing it back to that program,” Hilburn said. “One thing that stuck out about John Ware is he really preached the motto of getting 1% better every day. That’s what I’m bringing in. We are not going to look at the big picture yet. From the time I get here, we are going to get 1% better whether it would be in the weight room, footballwise or as a person in general. I still gotta live my life by that same motto with being a husband or a great dad. That’s what I’m going to preach. We are not going to talk about winning football games yet. I just want to get 1% better every day.”
Hilburn said he will also meet with the players and the parents at Seneca on Wednesday. The Indians went 3-7 last season.
“I have always kept an eye on them, being from Seneca,” Hilburn said. “They would be the first score I would check on Friday night after our games, but I’ve been away for 10 years. I have done some calling around, and I have checked in on the youth program … the junior high program. I think everything is in really good shape. Coach (Ryan) McFarland has done a nice job. I’m thankful for my time at Carthage. I’m excited to meet the kids, meet their parents and get going.”
