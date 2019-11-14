ST. PETERS, Mo.—Nevada’s Ben Hines and Carthage’s Brayden Cole both touched the wall first in preliminary events on Thursday at the MSHSAA Class 1 Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
If they can do it again today, they'll be crowned state champions.
A junior, Hines finished first in both the 50-yard freestyle (20.6 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (46.17). He’s the defending state champion in both events.
A senior, Cole took first in the 100 breaststroke in 56.49, setting a new Class 1 mark in the process. Cole advanced to the consolation finals in the 200 individual medley by finishing 11th in 2:01.
The top 8 in each event advanced to today’s championship finals, while those finishing 9 through 16 moved on to the consolation finals.
Hines also played a role as the Tigers advanced to the finals in two relays.
Nevada’s 200 freestyle relay team of Hines, Kalen Morris, Braden Russell and Grant Miller finished fifth in 1:30. In the 200 medley relay, Nevada finished 11th in 1:43, with Hines, Tyler Armstrong, Miller and Morris competing.
Nevada’s 400 free relay team (Morris, Armstrong, Russell, Miller) did not advance after finishing 29th.
Carthage finished 17th in the medley relay, just missing a spot in the consolation finals. The Tigers finished in 1:45, with Alex Dahl, Cole, Colby Cox and Ezekiel Ramirez competing.
Carthage’s 200 freestyle relay team of Cole, Dahl, Zarek Galbraith and Ramirez were 19th in 1:34, while the team of Dahl, Lucas Carter, Cole Smith and Ramirez finished 24th in the 400 free relay.
Carthage’s Dahl was 30th in the 50 free.
Also in the medley relay, Webb City’s Snyper Herron, Ethan Shipley, Emiliano Vasquez and Lathen Forester finished 29th in 1:50.
The finals begin at 10 this morning. The Class 2 prelims will follow at 5 tonight, with Joplin competing in six events.
DIVING
Webb City had three athletes compete in the 1-meter diving.
None were able to advance to the finals, as Carson Forcum finished 21st in the prelims, while Antonio Pearce was 29th and Asa Morgan was 30th.
