Hines repeats in two events at state swim meet

With the pressure on, Ben Hines rose to the occasion.
A Nevada High School junior, Hines repeated as state champion in two events this past weekend at the MSHSAA Class 1 Swimming and Diving Championships in St. Peters.
For the second straight year, Hines won both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 freestyle, capping a stellar season by adding two more gold medals to his collection.
“As far as his performance, I couldn’t have asked for more,” Nevada coach Clayton Wheeler said. “There was an expectation there. Everyone knows about his state championships and his records. He was expected to come back and do it again this year, and he did. Ben showed up and did it.”
After winning gold in both events last year as a sophomore, Hines entered this year’s meet as the favorite. And with a target on his back, Hines got the job done against the state’s best.
“I think he handled all that well,” Wheeler said. “The most pressure probably comes from Ben himself.”
Hines didn’t just win his events, he also set records.
On Saturday, Hines recorded an all-class record time of 20.07 seconds in the 50 free.
In the 100 free, Hines recorded a time of 45.28, setting a Class 1 record.
“It was an amazing feat,” Wheeler said. “Ben took care of business and did what he had to do. It was just amazing to watch.”
Hines swam a 20.74 in the 50 free last year, while he finished in 46.19 in last year’s 100 free.
With this year’s haul, Hines has brought home hardware from state every year of high school.
During his freshman season, Hines was the runner-up in the 50 free and took third in the 100 free.
As one would expect, Hines has received several college offers, and he’s currently weighing his options.
“He’s been contacted by a lot of good schools, and I think he’s narrowing down his choices,” Wheeler noted.
Of course, Hines still has another year of prep swimming ahead of him.
Wheeler said it’s safe to say Hines will once again have his goals set extremely high next fall.
“Ben sets very high expectations for himself,” Wheeler said. “He sets high goals, and he does what he can to achieve those goals. I know his goals will be high again next year.”
