SENECA, Mo. — Monett used a strong first half to earn a 56-41 victory over Seneca on Saturday night in the championship game of the Seneca Invitational girls basketball tournament.
The Cubs built a 36-15 lead by intermission en route to victory.
Seneca outscored Monett 26-20 in the second half, but the Cubs never relinquished their lead.
Kaesha George led Monett with 21 points, while Aliya Grotjohn scored 18 for the Indians.
In the tourney’s third-place game, McDonald County defeated Joplin 48-34.
The Mustangs had a 30-10 cushion by halftime. The Eagles had a better second half, outscoring the Mustangs 24-18.
Rita Santillan led McDonald County with 15 points. Avery Gage scored nine to lead Joplin.
The Eagles host Ozark at 7:30 on Monday.
Led by Nallely Martinez’s 19 points, Aurora upended Purdy 53-35 for fifth place.
