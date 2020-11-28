Neosho basketball player Olivia Hixson and Cassville football player Zach Coenen hae been named the Globe's high school athletes of the week for the week ending Nov. 21.
OLIVIA HIXSON
Hixson, 5-foot-8 senior guard, scored 21 points in Neosho's 52-46 season-opening victory over Lamar on Nov. 20.
Hixson sank 10 of 16 free throws, and she scored 14 points in the second half as Neosho overcame a 13-point deficit in the third quarter.
"Her basketball IQ, I don't know if I ever have had a kid with a higher IQ basketball-wise," Wildcats coach Ryan Madison said. "You can tell she's a coach's kid. She's spent her whole life in the gym. She understands the game at a level very few high school kids do.
"We moved her to point guard, and she's done a great job. She's also our best on-the-ball defender. She does a lot of things for us."
ZACH COENEN
Coenen, 6-1, 210-pound senior, had 17 carries for 184 yards and two touchdowns in Cassville's 41-16 victory over Buffalo on Nov. 21 in the Class 3 quarterfinal round.
One of Coenen's touchdowns covered 74 yards. He had 834 yards and 11 touchdowns entering the semifinal game at Maryville and averaged a team-best 9.5 yards per carry.
"Zach went to a different level against Buffalo," Wildcats coach Lance Parnell said. "He is an outstanding athlete, outstanding competitor. I felt like he stepped his game up a little bit in the quarterfinals. He had a great performance on both sides of the ball."
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close-up head-and-shoulders photo of the athlete to the email. Awards on Dec. 6 will be based on performances from Nov. 23-28.
