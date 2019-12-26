NEOSHO, Mo. — The 1-2 punch of Olivia Hixson and Brylee King propelled Neosho to a convincing 56-32 win over St. Joseph Lafayette on Thursday morning in the opening girls contest of the Neosho Holiday Classic at Neosho Junior High.
A pair of juniors, Hixson and King combined for 33 points and nine 3-pointers.
“We had practice early this morning and we weren’t shooting that well, so I was kind of worried before the game,” Hixson said. “But we came out and we were all shooting it really well. Every time a shot went up, I felt confident that it was going in.”
A 5-foot-7 shooting guard, Hixson led the way with 18 points, connecting on four 3-pointers and 6-of-6 free throws. A 5-6 guard/forward, King scored 15 points on five treys and also grabbed five steals.
King noted she and Hixson were feeding off each other throughout the contest.
“We were kicking the ball out to each other and knocking them down,” King said. “This is our home tournament, so we wanted to show the home crowd what we can do. And this tournament is right before we begin conference play, so this is a good place to build some momentum.”
Hixson and King combined to make eight 3-pointers in the first half as the Wildcats built a 14-point lead by intermission. Hixson scored 14 points in the opening half, while King had 12.
Neosho coach Matt Hixson noted the duo performed well.
“When they’re both shooting like that, it’s hard to defend us,” Coach Hixson said. “That was good to see. Those two are the rocks of the team, offensively and defensively. They came out hot and we never looked back.”
With the win, the Wildcats (4-5) advanced to tonight’s semifinals, where they’ll meet North Kansas City at 6:30.
The Wildcats, who scored the first nine points of the game, hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter against Lafayette’s zone defense en route to a 21-7 lead.
“We were nervous coming in because we’ve been off for so long,” Coach Hixson said. “It was good to see them come out ready to play. They put their foot on the pedal early. We definitely came out hot today.”
Lafayette struggled against Neosho’s full-court pressure from the start, as the Irish had six turnovers and just two field goals in the opening frame. Treys from King and Hixson gave Neosho a comfortable 32-18 halftime advantage.
The Irish, who turned the ball over 13 times in the first half, scored the first five points of the third quarter, but the Wildcats responded with an 11-0 run on two free throws from Hixson, a pair of layups from freshman Baylie Bowers, a wing 3-pointer from King and a hoop in transition from senior Maile Gindling. The surge extended Neosho’s lead to 45-21.
A trey from the top of the key from senior Mary Dunbar pushed Neosho’s lead to 50-24 early in the fourth quarter and Coach Hixson got all of his reserves into the game for the final five minutes.
Neosho made 46 percent of its field goal attempts (17-of-37), including 10-of-27 treys. Gindling contributed five assists, four steals and four rebounds, while McInturff had five assists and three steals.
The Wildcats went 12-of-13 at the charity stripe.
“Every single day at practice we spend at least 10 minutes shooting free throws,” Olivia Hixson said. “I feel like that’s helped us a lot.”
Lafayette went 11-for-37 from the field (30 percent), including 5-of-19 on 3-pointers. Freshman guard Harlea Tarr scored 16 points for the Fighting Irish (0-7), who turned the ball over 30 times.
“We wanted to get up and pressure them and force them to make mistakes,” Olivia Hixson said. “That’s what we did and it worked out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.