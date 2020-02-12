Matt Hixson has been relieved of his duties as girls basketball coach at Neosho High School.
Hixson was in his second year as the Wildcats’ head coach. He served as an assistant at Neosho for four years before being promoted to head coach after Grant Berendt left to become head coach at Mount Vernon.
Hixson’s last game as coach was last Thursday’s 85-30 loss at Ozark. He met with school administrators on Tuesday morning and learned about their decision. He remains on the faculty as a history teacher.
Neither Hixson nor the school administration revealed details that led to the decision.
“This is a personnel issue, so we can’t get into much (detail),” said Richie Fretwell, assistant superintendent in charge of operations and HR. “We just thought at this time it was time to make a change, and this is the direction we’re moving.
“Even with three weeks left in the season, we feel it was time for a change and a new voice in the locker room. Hopefully we can move forward for our kids’ sake and get ready for playoffs and finish the year strong.”
Hixson released a statement Wednesday afternoon to the Globe.
“As my phone and email have been flooded with questions, I would respectfully like to deliver only one message. I love the Neosho Wildcats with all my heart, and our girls have four very important conference games left before making a run at it in district! This time is their time, and I would appreciate more than anything if we could all just focus on cheering our girls that we love so much on to victory and supporting Coach Embrey as she is an amazing coach and leader.”
Macey Embrey has been moved up to head coach for the remainder of the season and will be assisted by Morgan Rodriguez.
“Like we do with every program, we will re-evaulate at the end of the year,” Fretwell said. “We will just see like we do with every program what direction we need to go.”
The Wildcats are 6-15 after Tuesday night’s 61-50 loss to Carthage.They have home games against Branson and Webb City and road games against Nixa and Joplin before district play begins.
In addition to girls basketball, Hixson has been an assistant coach for girls soccer, freshman boys basketball and eighth-grade girls basketball at Neosho.
He is a 1998 Neosho HIgh School graduate and a graduate of Crowder and Missouri State. He served five years in the Army and worked six years in law enforcement.
“Mr. Hixson is a good man,” Fretwell said. “I know he cared about our student-athletes and our girls basketball program. We respect that in Mr. Hixson.”
