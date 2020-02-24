Olivia Hixson tied the school record for 3-pointers made in a season as the Neosho High School girls basketball team earned a 54-28 victory over Joplin on Monday night in Central Ozark Conference action inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
A 5-foot-7 junior shooting guard, Hixson drilled three 3-pointers to give her 52 made treys on the season. That ties Kylie Fischer’s mark that was set in 2008.
“It’s really exciting, and I’m hoping I can beat the record when we play Cassville,” Hixson said. “It’s exciting to me that I’m tied with one of the great players that have played before me at Neosho.”
Late in the game, Hixson passed up several shot opportunities, instead setting up her teammates.
“My dad (Matt) always tells me to let the game come to me,” Hixson said. “That’s what I tried to do. That makes it easier when I find myself open.”
Hixson, who hit 51 treys as a sophomore, is guaranteed at least one more game, as the Wildcats will play Cassville at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Class 4 District 12 tourney.
“I told her to calm down and not to force shots tonight because she’s got another game on Saturday,” Neosho coach Macey Embrey said. “She can definitely hit one against Cassville and get the record. It’s definitely a nice accomplishment.”
Junior guard Brylee King led the Wildcats (7-18, 1-8 COC) with 17 points, hitting four of her five 3-pointers in the second half. Hixson added 16 points.
Senior Madeleine Farber and freshman Brynn Driver scored eight points apiece to lead the Eagles (3-21, 0-9 COC), who were celebrating Senior Night.
“With this being Senior Night, I’m disappointed for our girls,” Joplin coach Jeff Williams said. “I thought the difference in the game was getting down 8-0. We were behind right away, but I’m proud of our effort. Our girls are coachable, and they’re trying hard.”
Joplin pulled within three in the third quarter when Neosho erupted for a 24-3 game-changing run to turn a close one into a rout.
“That got my blood pressure up there a bit when they cut our lead to three points,” Embrey said. “We were flustered a little bit, but we got back together, got focused and then took off. I think we started being patient on offense and stopped trying to force stuff. We let the game come to us.”
Brooke Nice’s corner trey cut Joplin’s deficit to seven at the end of the first quarter, and a low-scoring second quarter ended with the Wildcats up 20-14.
Farber hit back-to-back treys that brought Joplin within three at 23-20, but Neosho scored 11 straight points over two periods as part of the key spurt that allowed the Wildcats to gain separation for good.
“They got hot and we did not,” Williams said. “We had trouble attacking their zone at times. We kept grinding, but they got hot and hit some 3-pointers.”
Joplin seniors Gabby Quinn, Avery Gage, Addison Wallace and Farber were recognized after the game.
“Our senior class is full of a bunch of wonderful young ladies,” Williams said. “I’m going to miss all four of them very much. They’ve provided good leadership.”
The Eagles host McDonald County at 6 tonight in the regular season finale.
DISTRICT TOURNEYS AWAIT
Fourth-seeded Neosho meets fifth-seeded Cassville on Saturday at Monett High School.
“I’m hoping this win will give us some momentum,” Embrey said. “We’ve beaten Cassville this season, so I think our girls will go in with some confidence.”
Fourth-seeded Joplin takes on No. 1 Willard at 7:30 p.m. on March 2 in the semifinals of the Class 5 District 12 tournament at Carthage.
“It’s a familiar opponent,” Williams said. “We just went to Willard. We’ll play as hard as we can tomorrow night against McDonald County, and then we’ll prepare for Willard. If we play our best basketball, we think we’ll have a chance in both of those games.”
