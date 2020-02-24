Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 41F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch.