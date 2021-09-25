COLUMBIA, Mo. — Joplin cross country runner Hobbs Campbell set a program record with a finishing time of 15 minutes, 39.9 seconds on Saturday in the Gans Creek Classic.
Campbell’s time was good enough for 17th place in the boys gold race that featured a 313-runner field. The Eagles finished fourth in the team standings with 218 points.
Festus and Rock Bridge tied for first in the team standings with 105 points while Kickapoo (136) took third. Connor Burns of Southern Boone County won the individual title by crossing the finish line in 15:05.
The Joplin boys had three other individuals place in the top 60 in Evan Matlock (34th), Nicholas Horton (52nd) and Ian Horton (60th). Zaben Barnes placed 69th, while Chance Tindall placed 202nd and Max Russell 238th.
The Webb City boys placed 17th in the team standings and were led by Dustin Brockmiller, who logged a finishing time of 16:14.8 to place 42nd individually.
Also for the Cardinals, Roman Borboa placed 63rd, Evan Stevens 88th Jose Banda-Antillion 168th, Blake Vaughan 170th, Mason Hedger 174th, Samuel Weller 212th and Daunte Smiles 281st.
In the girls gold race, Webb City placed 17th as a team and was led by Abigail Street, who placed 17th individually with a time of 19:03.8.
Riley Hawkins finished in 19:39.1 to place 30th while Alanna Bundy placed 98th, Isabelle Lopez 136th, Lauren Kuechler 160th and Elliett Capron 183rd.
For the Joplin girls, who placed 20th in the team standings, Jennalee Dunn finished 28th individual with a time of 19:31.8. Allie Keizer came in 47th, while Sage Mitchell finished 96th, Jackaline Triplett 161st, Meridyth Mai 171st, Averi Burks 172nd and Masyn Briggs 173rd.
St. Teresa’s Academy claimed the team title with 95 points, besting runner-up Rock Bridge by 35 points. St. Teresa’s also claimed the individual title with Amelia Arrieta besting the field with a finishing time of 17:24.8.
