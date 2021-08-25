The Hollister football team returns plenty of experience this fall.

The Tigers aim for higher numbers from the offense, which averaged only 16 points per game last fall.

“Our offensive and defensive line have a lot of depth and a lot of returning experience,” first-year coach Mike Johnson said, who replaced Rich Adkins. “We have our entire defensive secondary returning. We also have a quarterback that got a few starts and a lot of experience as a sophomore.”

Isaac Evins (330-pound senior) and A.J. Navarez (255 senior) will lead the way in the trenches. Narvaez is a four-year starter and a first-team all-Big 8 Conference pick last fall while Evins received honorable mention honors two years ago.

Running back Blake Russell received honorable mention honors after racking up 400 all-purpose yards and finding paydirt five times last season. Seniors Tyler Goebel and Tristan Parker are back at wide receiver for the Tigers.

Luke Calovich will take over full-time duties at quarterback.

All-league picks Tyler Goebel and Narvaez lead the Tigers on defense.

"We have a lot of returning experience and some great leadership," Johnson said. "I feel we are ready to compete with anybody in the Big 8. This has the potential to be a breakout year for Hollister football.”

Marshfield BlueJays

A veteran defense aims to lead the way for the Bluejays.

“We will be returning a lot of experience on defense this season,” coach Cody Bull said. “This team will look much different than years past. Our biggest goal for this season is to play with great intensity and enthusiasm. We really want our players to give great effort on every snap. We believe that if we can accomplish those things on the field, we can be very successful.”

Anchoring the defense will be linebackers Jeremy Graham (240 senior) and Dusty Stevens (175 senior) while the Bluejays return their entire secondary — Kyle Jones, Andrew Beckner, Travis Greenfield and Jake Sheffer.

Marshfield returns defensive linemen Tate Crawford (315 junior) and Maguire Wilson (245 senior), who received all-conference laurels. Bull reports Kyler Menzies and Ben Wirtel will also see time at linebacker while Robie Hearod, Jake Houska, Jagger Robinson, Mason Mellington and Daniel Minton will play roles on the line.

On offense, Bryant Bull returns at quarterback, and Kyle Jones leads the receiving core. Jones earned all-conference honors last fall while Cooper Kimrey, Sheldon Espy, Tyler Young, Joe Harles, Greenfield, Menzies and Beckner round out the receivers.

Sophomore Dayvion Harris will fill the hole left by Daylon Kanengieter at running back. One question mark will be up front as the Bluejays will have to replace their entire offensive line.

“A lot of newcomers are ready to step into Friday night roles,” Bull said. “This team is excited for the season and to compete week in and week out with all of the other great teams in the Big 8.”

Reeds Spring Wolves

The 2021 campaign will mark the second season of Andy McFarland’s spread offense at Reeds Spring.

Spearheading the Wolves will be their top two pass catchers in Evan Gross and Caden Wiest. Gross earned second-team all-Big 8 Conference honors last year while Wiest was a first-team tight end and all-state athlete.

“Both Gross and Wiest should see a much larger role in the offense this year, and both of them have had tremendous offseasons,” McFarland said. “They will both line up all over the field on offense from the slot to the outside and to the backfield.”

The wide receiver core will be rounded out by junior Addison Abshire, senior Landon Fleetwood and senior Andrew Snyder. The Wolves will feature a trio of running backs in senior Able Bonga, junior Preston Blubaugh and sophomore Chris Daniels.

At quarterback, Reeds Spring will have a new face with sophomore Blandy Burall and senior Easton Byrne battling for the starter's role.

Perhaps the greatest strength of the Wolves’ offense will be their offensive line, led by senior center Blayne Blevins.

Jared Anderson will be entering his second year as the defensive coordinator. The Wolves have big shoes to fill with the graduation of Colton Cramblett, who was the 2020 Big 8 East Defensive Player of the Year.

"We will have a talented group at defensive back with returning starters and others on the backend of our defense," McFarland said. "We are excited about our depth on the defensive line. We can’t wait to get the season started. Our kids have worked their tails off since November in preparation for the season, and I can’t wait to see what success comes with that hard work.”

Rogersville Wildcats

The 2020 season was a breakthrough campaign for Rogersville (7-3), which posted its first winning season since the state championship team of 2011.

“Overall, we had a great season after finishing 0-10 and 3-8 in the two previous years,” coach Mark Talbert said. “Our district game was against Hillcrest (42-28 loss) in the first round. We put the ball on the ground and met a little more speed than we were used to playing. Hillcrest played a great game that night and ended our season early, but last year was a huge season for us.”

But the cupboard is far from bare for Rogersville, which finished 5-0 en route to claiming the Big 8 East Division title. Paving the way will be an offensive line that returns three starters — all-leaguers Carson Combs and Calvin Chaney plus Jess Hanes.

The Wildcats’ skill players will be familiar faces. J.J. O’Neal, a first-team all-conference selection, will be entering his third season as the team’s signal caller. He threw for 1,358 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 1,144 yards on 137 carries and 11 touchdowns.

O’Neal will have his top target with all-conference wideout Cody Rasmusen back. Also returning is eceiver Tanner Peterson.

Patrick Comito and Luke Hauer will line up in the backfield for Rogersville and accumulate most of the carries. Defensive strengths will also be the big boys up front for the Wildcats as a number of players are expected to contribute.

“Offensively, we have one of the biggest play-making athletes in the area (in O’Neal),” Talbert said. “We will look to give him everything that he needs to continue that path. J.J. elevates everyone around him and we are going to help facilitate that. We plan to play with a sense of urgency this year. We have a lot of weapons and we will need to find a role for each player. These guys have seen it all and I think that makes us an extremely dangerous team.”

Springfield Catholic Fightin’ Irish

The inaugural season of Richard Rehagen’s coaching tenure at Springfield Catholic was certainly one for the books. The Fighting Irish started the year 0-3 and then missed the next three weeks of action due to COVID-19 issues.

Catholic finished on a strong note by winning its last three regular-season games to receive a first-round bye in district play. But the Fighting Irish’s season ended at the hands of Liberty-Mountain View with a 32-22 loss in the district semifinals.

“We had a crazy year,” Rehagen said. "I’m proud of our group for hanging in there and improving each week while playing some good football down the stretch. We are excited and look forward to this year. Our guys have worked hard in preparation for the season and look forward to getting going.”

Rehagen said the team’s offensive strength will be in the wide receiver core, led by first-team all-conference selection Liam O’Reilly.

Also returning is 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end Major Riley. Quinn Roubal and Ty Lyon round out the Fighting Irish receiving core while senior Brandon Ung is the returning starter at running back.

Reece White, a 6-foot, 155-pound junior, is competing for the primary time at the quarterback spot. Rio Hernandez, Blake Southern, Dylan Smith, Chase Haynes, Macguire Orman and Robert Brown are the returnees up front for Catholic.

Defensively, Rehagen said the strength should be in the linebacker position.

“The group gained a lot of experience and improved as we went last season,” Rehagen said. “They will be counted on to lead our defense. Our philosophy with our team this year will be similar to most years, stressing fundamentals, playing with great effort and trying to improve each week."

Big 8 East

HOLLISTER TIGERS

COACH: Mike Johnson (first year)

ASSISTANTS: Will Dyal, Dane Ulrich, Jordan Adams, Nate Nicholson, Justin Hale, Trent Oxenrieder, Darrell Kelly, Troy Gunkel, John Stammers, Josh Pipken, Bob Williams, Bret Taylor. 

RETURNING STARTERS/LETTERMEN

Tristan Cooner, 250 sr. OL; Isaac Evins, 330 sr. OL/DL; Tyler Goebel, 165 sr. WR/CB; A.J. Narvaez, 255 sr. OL/DL; Isaac Qualls, 155 sr. RB/S; Tristan Parker, 170 sr. WR/CB; Michael Schultz, 205 sr. LB; Zak Zahner, 205 sr. OL/RB/OLB; Michael Collins, 260 jr. OL/DL; Blake Russell, 155 jr. RB; Silas Woodberry, 200 jr. DE.

TOP PROSPECTS

Gabe Bean Jr., 240 jr. OL; Luke Calovich, 175 jr. QB; Devon Girard, 165 jr. S; Boston Huck Jr., 275 jr. OL; Ryland Franks Jr., 210 jr. TE; Blake Russell, 155 jr. RB/S; Elijah Small, 240 jr. OL/LB; Colton Hale, 185 so. RB/LB; Ty Lewis, 170 so. RB/DB; Noah Richardson, 210 so. TE.

 

MARSHFIELD BLUEJAYS

COACH: Cody Bull

ASSISTANTS: Matt Holt, Paul Lewis, Roy Kaderly, Will Pate, Keaton Patterson, Cecil Bratton, Bryant Stewart. 

RETURNING STARTERS/LETTERMEN

Bryant Bull, 180 jr. QB; Sheldon Espy, 210 sr. RB/DE; Jeremy Graham, sr. 240 LB/OL; Robie Hearod, 245 sr. OL/DL; Jake Houska, 195 sr. OL/DL; Cooper Kimrey, 185 sr. WR/DB; Kyle Jones, 165 sr. WR/DB; Jake Sheffer, 160 sr. WR/DB; Dusty Stevens, 175 sr. RB/LB; Maguire Wilson, 245 sr. OL/DL; Andrew Beckner, 160 jr. WR/DB; Tate Crawford, 315 jr. OL/DL; Travis Greenfield, 170 jr. WR/DB.

TOP PROSPECTS

Kyler Menzies, 190 jr. LB; Dayvion Harris, 165 so. RB; Tyler Young, 205 so. TE.

 

REEDS SPRING

COACH: Andy McFarland

ASSISTANTS: Jared Anderson, Chris Funk, John Kesisnger, Shane Corporon, David Godsey, Phillip Dougherty, Justin Miller. 

RETURNING STARTERS/LETTERMEN

Blayne Blevins, 300 sr. OL/DL; Able Bonga, 175 sr. RB/DB; Easton Byrne, 165 sr. SS/QB; Landon Fleetwood, 160 sr. WR/DB; Evan Gross, 175 sr. WR/DB; Andrew Snyder, 165 sr. WR/DB; Evan Wilson, 170 sr. FB/DL; Tyler Yezefski, 185 sr. OL/DL; Addison Abshire, 150 jr. WR/DB; Preston Blubaugh, 175 jr. RB/LB; Eben Crain, 240 jr. OL/DL; Bayden Manning, 195 jr. OL/DL; Adam Lewis, 175 jr. LB/RB; Caden Wiest, 245 jr. TE/DE; Blandy Burall, 160 so. QB; Chris Daniels, 175 so. RB/DB; Spencer Michaud, 250 so. OL/DL; Sebastian Michaud, 225 so. OL/LB. 

 

ROGERSVILLE

COACH: Mark Talbert

ASSISTANTS: Cam Bruffett, Derek Daniels, Jayden Kensinger, Chandler Collins, Jason O’Neal, Devin Pritchard. 

RETURNING STARTERS/LETTERMEN

Garrett Carlson, 170 sr. WR/DB; Calvin Chainey, 230 sr. OL/DL; Morgan Childress, 180 sr. OL/LB; Patrick Comito, 190 sr. RB/LB; Carson Combs, 235 sr. OL/D; Mason Grable, 240 sr. OL/DL; J.J. O’Neal, 175, sr. QB/DB; Tanner Peterson, 170 sr. WR/DB; Cody Rasmussen, 180 sr. WR/DB; Gavin White, 170 sr. OL/DL; David Agee, 215 jr. OL/DL; Joey Anderson, 215 jr. OL/DL; Logan Cook, 175 jr. WR/DB; Jess Hanes, 250 jr. OL/DL; Luke Hauer, 185 jr. RB/LB; Logan White, 180 jr. WR/DB; Kolbey Ballowe, 180 so. OL/DL.

TOP PROSPECTS

Clay Palen, 180 sr. WR/DB; Caleb Cole, 185 jr. RB/LB; Keegun Daniels, 230 jr. OL; Cameron Nuckolls, 235 so. DL; Thessen Prenger, 180 so. QB/DB.

 

SPRINGFIELD CATHOLIC

COACH: Richard Rehagen. 

ASSISTANTS: Sam Rehagen, Wes Page, Ozzie Riley, Bobby Cornilson, Mike Johnson, Don East. 

RETURNING STARTERS/LETTERMEN

Rio Hernandez, 265 sr. OL/DT; Evan Kilmer, 160 sr. RB/TB; Liam O’Reilly, 175 sr. WR/DB; Ty Lyon, 170 sr. WR/DB; Josh Palmer, 190 sr. RB/TE/LB; Major Riley, 225 sr. TE/QB/DE; Quinn Roubal, 170 sr. WR/DB; Dylan Smith, 180 sr. OL/DL; Blake Southern, 195 sr. OL/LB; Brandon Ung, 170 sr. RB/DB; Geronimo Avila, 175 jr. RB/LB; Tristen Gosnell, 155 jr. WR/DB; Chase Haynes, 180 jr. OL/LB; Nicholas Meivier, 150 jr. WR/DB; Macguire Orman, 185 jr. OL/DL; Braydon Per, 135 jr. WR/DB; Reece White, 155 jr. Qb/DB; Robert Brown, 270 so. OL/DL; Carter Webster, 180 so. TE/DE. 

TOP PROSPECTS

Jacob Stone, 210 sr. OL/DL; Jonny Zamora, 210 sr. OL/DL; Andrew Hamilton, 155 jr. WR/DB; Jed Hicks, 180 jr. RB/LB; Christopher Gilbert, 220 jr. OL/DL; Jacob Jeffers, 165 jr; Justin Luu, 160 jr. RB/LB; Michael Straus, 160 jr. RB/LB; Nathaniel Warren, 235 jr. OL/DL; WR/DB; Alex Byram, 175 so. TE/LB; Mason DelRio, 150 so. RB/DB; Noah Henderson, 160 so. RB/LB; Haydyn Leiker, 190 so. OL/DL; Maxwell Meye, 185 so. TE/LB; Quinn Northrup, 165 so. QB/DB; Brody Tillman, 210 so. OL/DL; C.J. Waterhouse, 140 so. WR/DB; Michael Wells, 150 so. QB/DB.