The Hollister football team returns plenty of experience this fall.
The Tigers aim for higher numbers from the offense, which averaged only 16 points per game last fall.
“Our offensive and defensive line have a lot of depth and a lot of returning experience,” first-year coach Mike Johnson said, who replaced Rich Adkins. “We have our entire defensive secondary returning. We also have a quarterback that got a few starts and a lot of experience as a sophomore.”
Isaac Evins (330-pound senior) and A.J. Navarez (255 senior) will lead the way in the trenches. Narvaez is a four-year starter and a first-team all-Big 8 Conference pick last fall while Evins received honorable mention honors two years ago.
Running back Blake Russell received honorable mention honors after racking up 400 all-purpose yards and finding paydirt five times last season. Seniors Tyler Goebel and Tristan Parker are back at wide receiver for the Tigers.
Luke Calovich will take over full-time duties at quarterback.
All-league picks Tyler Goebel and Narvaez lead the Tigers on defense.
"We have a lot of returning experience and some great leadership," Johnson said. "I feel we are ready to compete with anybody in the Big 8. This has the potential to be a breakout year for Hollister football.”
Marshfield BlueJays
A veteran defense aims to lead the way for the Bluejays.
“We will be returning a lot of experience on defense this season,” coach Cody Bull said. “This team will look much different than years past. Our biggest goal for this season is to play with great intensity and enthusiasm. We really want our players to give great effort on every snap. We believe that if we can accomplish those things on the field, we can be very successful.”
Anchoring the defense will be linebackers Jeremy Graham (240 senior) and Dusty Stevens (175 senior) while the Bluejays return their entire secondary — Kyle Jones, Andrew Beckner, Travis Greenfield and Jake Sheffer.
Marshfield returns defensive linemen Tate Crawford (315 junior) and Maguire Wilson (245 senior), who received all-conference laurels. Bull reports Kyler Menzies and Ben Wirtel will also see time at linebacker while Robie Hearod, Jake Houska, Jagger Robinson, Mason Mellington and Daniel Minton will play roles on the line.
On offense, Bryant Bull returns at quarterback, and Kyle Jones leads the receiving core. Jones earned all-conference honors last fall while Cooper Kimrey, Sheldon Espy, Tyler Young, Joe Harles, Greenfield, Menzies and Beckner round out the receivers.
Sophomore Dayvion Harris will fill the hole left by Daylon Kanengieter at running back. One question mark will be up front as the Bluejays will have to replace their entire offensive line.
“A lot of newcomers are ready to step into Friday night roles,” Bull said. “This team is excited for the season and to compete week in and week out with all of the other great teams in the Big 8.”
Reeds Spring Wolves
The 2021 campaign will mark the second season of Andy McFarland’s spread offense at Reeds Spring.
Spearheading the Wolves will be their top two pass catchers in Evan Gross and Caden Wiest. Gross earned second-team all-Big 8 Conference honors last year while Wiest was a first-team tight end and all-state athlete.
“Both Gross and Wiest should see a much larger role in the offense this year, and both of them have had tremendous offseasons,” McFarland said. “They will both line up all over the field on offense from the slot to the outside and to the backfield.”
The wide receiver core will be rounded out by junior Addison Abshire, senior Landon Fleetwood and senior Andrew Snyder. The Wolves will feature a trio of running backs in senior Able Bonga, junior Preston Blubaugh and sophomore Chris Daniels.
At quarterback, Reeds Spring will have a new face with sophomore Blandy Burall and senior Easton Byrne battling for the starter's role.
Perhaps the greatest strength of the Wolves’ offense will be their offensive line, led by senior center Blayne Blevins.
Jared Anderson will be entering his second year as the defensive coordinator. The Wolves have big shoes to fill with the graduation of Colton Cramblett, who was the 2020 Big 8 East Defensive Player of the Year.
"We will have a talented group at defensive back with returning starters and others on the backend of our defense," McFarland said. "We are excited about our depth on the defensive line. We can’t wait to get the season started. Our kids have worked their tails off since November in preparation for the season, and I can’t wait to see what success comes with that hard work.”
Rogersville Wildcats
The 2020 season was a breakthrough campaign for Rogersville (7-3), which posted its first winning season since the state championship team of 2011.
“Overall, we had a great season after finishing 0-10 and 3-8 in the two previous years,” coach Mark Talbert said. “Our district game was against Hillcrest (42-28 loss) in the first round. We put the ball on the ground and met a little more speed than we were used to playing. Hillcrest played a great game that night and ended our season early, but last year was a huge season for us.”
But the cupboard is far from bare for Rogersville, which finished 5-0 en route to claiming the Big 8 East Division title. Paving the way will be an offensive line that returns three starters — all-leaguers Carson Combs and Calvin Chaney plus Jess Hanes.
The Wildcats’ skill players will be familiar faces. J.J. O’Neal, a first-team all-conference selection, will be entering his third season as the team’s signal caller. He threw for 1,358 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 1,144 yards on 137 carries and 11 touchdowns.
O’Neal will have his top target with all-conference wideout Cody Rasmusen back. Also returning is eceiver Tanner Peterson.
Patrick Comito and Luke Hauer will line up in the backfield for Rogersville and accumulate most of the carries. Defensive strengths will also be the big boys up front for the Wildcats as a number of players are expected to contribute.
“Offensively, we have one of the biggest play-making athletes in the area (in O’Neal),” Talbert said. “We will look to give him everything that he needs to continue that path. J.J. elevates everyone around him and we are going to help facilitate that. We plan to play with a sense of urgency this year. We have a lot of weapons and we will need to find a role for each player. These guys have seen it all and I think that makes us an extremely dangerous team.”
Springfield Catholic Fightin’ Irish
The inaugural season of Richard Rehagen’s coaching tenure at Springfield Catholic was certainly one for the books. The Fighting Irish started the year 0-3 and then missed the next three weeks of action due to COVID-19 issues.
Catholic finished on a strong note by winning its last three regular-season games to receive a first-round bye in district play. But the Fighting Irish’s season ended at the hands of Liberty-Mountain View with a 32-22 loss in the district semifinals.
“We had a crazy year,” Rehagen said. "I’m proud of our group for hanging in there and improving each week while playing some good football down the stretch. We are excited and look forward to this year. Our guys have worked hard in preparation for the season and look forward to getting going.”
Rehagen said the team’s offensive strength will be in the wide receiver core, led by first-team all-conference selection Liam O’Reilly.
Also returning is 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end Major Riley. Quinn Roubal and Ty Lyon round out the Fighting Irish receiving core while senior Brandon Ung is the returning starter at running back.
Reece White, a 6-foot, 155-pound junior, is competing for the primary time at the quarterback spot. Rio Hernandez, Blake Southern, Dylan Smith, Chase Haynes, Macguire Orman and Robert Brown are the returnees up front for Catholic.
Defensively, Rehagen said the strength should be in the linebacker position.
“The group gained a lot of experience and improved as we went last season,” Rehagen said. “They will be counted on to lead our defense. Our philosophy with our team this year will be similar to most years, stressing fundamentals, playing with great effort and trying to improve each week."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.