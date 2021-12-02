Before leading the Holt football team to its first state championship appearance in program history, head coach Ethan Place remembers the days he was in pain.
Excruciating pain.
Place, a decorated Marine Corps sniper and former Joplin offensive coordinator (2011-14), started having kidney issues right after taking the job at Holt in 2015.
It was so significant that his blood pressure levels were running at 250/170 instead of the normal 120/80. Place often spent up to two weeks in the hospital trying to lower those numbers, and he even did dialysis from home for eight hours every day.
But the damage had already been done. On Aug. 10, 2015 — the day before the start of the school year at Holt — Place received the grim news that both of his kidneys were failing.
The diagnosis hit Place like a ton of bricks as he missed the first six weeks of the season. Holt finished that season with an 0-10 record.
“You really don’t know what the kidneys do for you until they stop working,” Place said. “They balanced your entire system. The hardest thing was just not having the energy to coach, teach or do anything the way you want to do. You’re operating at like 50% and you are sick all the time. You feel like you have all these things coming at you.
“You are trying to get the football program turned around. You are settling into a new school. It was a very difficult time physically and mentally just trying to stay focused and keep moving forward, trying to grow the program.”
'LIFE-CHANGING’ GIFT
To most who know him, Place is a war hero.
In less than two weeks at age 20, he tallied 32 confirmed kills as a sniper and was part of the initial invasion of Iraq and during the First Battle of Fallujah.
It was in Fallujah, April of 2004, that Place earned his Silver Star — the military’s third highest award.
“Being in the military helped me get through it, for sure,” Place said. “We used to have an old saying: suffer patiently and patiently suffer type-of-mentality. Over there, there was an enemy and you could shoot back. With this, you’re just battling kidney failure and kidney disease. It’s very difficult to directly get something done or fix it. It was a challenging time, for sure.”
But on April 28, 2017, Place had a hero rescue him.
The 2001 Holt graduate received a new kidney from Alan Linden at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. The two crossed paths in 2011 working closely with each other on Chris Shields’ coaching staff at Joplin.
Linden still remains at Joplin. He is currently the defensive line coach for the Eagles.
“Coach (Brandon Taute), Coach (Nick) Reid and I were put on the list (for a transplant), and went through the process,” Linden said. “We knew about six years ago he was having kidney failure. It got pretty bad for a period of time. Taute and I wanted to do it so bad. It was one of those things where he is such a good guy. We consider him almost like a brother. It was one of the best experiences of my life. It was an honor to do it, to be honest.”
Place called the operation “life-changing” and a “huge gift.”
“Al Linden is a character,” Place said. “If you don’t know him, he is an exciting human-being to be around. He was so excited to donate the kidney. It probably threw the doctors off a little bit because his attitude is so positive. It was life-changing.”
After he got the kidney transplant, Place noticed a difference from the moment his eyes opened. His red blood cells increased, he was able to shed 10-14 pounds of water weight and his skin tone finally returned.
Place was back to his normal self.
“It’s literally like turning the lights on,” Place said. “When I woke up, it was like, ‘Oh my goodness. You are not the ghost of yourself anymore.’ You have energy to do things.”
Place also granted him the gift of fatherhood. He had a child with his wife Jamie and the operation allowed him to put more and more focus on football.
COMING FULL CIRCLE
In the years after the operation, the Holt football program improved steadily.
The Indians went 4-6 in 2018 and 2017 after going 2-8 in 2016. Holt improved to 6-4 a year later and then posted a strong season of 8-2 during the 2020 campaign.
But the breakout season didn’t come until this fall as the Indians are 13-0 and play Webb City at 7 p.m. Friday in the state championship game at Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri.
And it will complete a full circle, if you will, for friends Place and Linden. In 2019, Place and his family were in attendance at Mizzou to watch Joplin take on DeSmet in the state championship game.
This time, Linden and his wife Maegan, along with a number of other members from the Joplin coaching staff past and present, will be in attendance to support Place and his left kidney — also known as ‘Lefty Linden.’
“It means the world,” Place said. “Those guys are like brothers to me. They are pretty unbelievable friends you get to have. We all support each other. I follow them and cheer them on each week. I was extremely excited to be there when Joplin was in it. I’m sure they are excited. It's going to be exciting to have both of them there.”
“It’s cool just to see him be a Dad for Pete's sakes,” Linden said. “It will be a cool moment. I know Coach Taute is planning on going as well. Coach Shields. The staff that was together. There are going to be a lot of people there. It will be a really cool moment, for sure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.