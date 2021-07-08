JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The North used the long ball to beat the South 5-3 on Thursday night in the MINK League All-Star Game at Ernie Vivion Field.
The South also displayed power hitting while scoring all its runs in the first three innings.
In the second inning Jack Swisher walked and Kellen Williamson reached on a fielder’s choice to put two runners on base with one out. Nick Chavez and Cam Sosa, both from the Nevada Griffons, followed with run-scoring singles for a 1-0 lead.
Hometown product Carter Mize from Jefferson City led off the third inning with a home run to give the South a 3-0 lead, but the South was held to three hits over the final six innings.
Patrick Norton of Des Moines connected for a two-run home run in the fourth inning to pull the North within 3-2 in the fourth inning.
Then in the fifth, Sean O’Malley and Trevor Dooley reached on bloop singles with two outs, and Josh Swinehart of Chillicothe socked a home run over the left-field fence to put the North ahead 5-3.
The Joplin Outlaws had five players on the South team, including infielder Logan Cline and outfielder Drake Angeron, who each had one hit.
On the mound, the Outlaws’ Jack O’Brien had one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning, Justin Schrader didn’t allow a hit in one-third of an inning, and Christian DeJesus fanned one in his one inning.
HOME RUN DERBY
Before the game eight players — one from each team — competed in a home run derby.
In the championship round, Taylan Mullins-Ohm of Clarinda defeated Hamilton Anderson of Jefferson City 6-5.
OUTLAWS VS. GRIFFONS
The rivals from Southwest Missouri will become quite familiar with one another as the second half of league play begins.
Joplin and Nevada play Friday night at 7 p.m. at Lyons Stadium in Nevada, and that marks the first of five games between the two teams in the next seven days.
They also square off in Nevada on Saturday and July 13 and in Joplin on July 12 and 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.