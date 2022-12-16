Carl Junction's head coach of 10 seasons announced his retirement Wednesday night.
Doug Buckmaster's announcement brought an end to a 22-year career as head coach at many area schools. Including his time as an assistant, Buckmaster coached for 38 years.
He reached the 150-win mark for his career as he finished 150-86 overall. He spent time head coaching in both Missouri and Kansas. He got his first gig as head coach at Riverton (Kansas) High School. The job came after five years as an assistant for the Rams.
He went 31-12 in his four seasons at the helm of the Riverton program, from 1995-99, before moving elsewhere.
In 2003, Buckmaster took over the Carthage football program. He spent two seasons with the Tigers and went 14-6 there. He found himself leading the Eagles in Joplin for the next six seasons. When he left after the 2010 season, Buckmaster had tallied 34 wins for JHS and lost 26 games.
After grabbing another gig as an assistant, he found himself back in charge in 2013 when he took a job with Carl Junction. Buckmaster led the Bulldogs to a 10-2 season in his first campaign. His only losses that year came to Webb City. The first came in the season opener and the next came in the postseason.
In 2014, the Bulldogs went 11-1. Again, the only loss was to John Roderique's Cardinals. The 2015 campaign saw a 9-2 record and, again, a postseason loss to Webb City. CJ finished 9-3 in 2016 and 10-2 in 2017.
Those first five seasons catapulted Buckmaster on his way to a 71-win tenure at Carl Junction to become winningest head coach ever for the Bulldogs.
The journey
Sports have always been a part of Buckmaster's life, starting with his own playing days.
"I love all sports and played multiple sports in high school," Buckmaster said. "But, there's nothing like the game of football."
That love for athletics began in Quapaw, Oklahoma.
"I'm from Quapaw, Oklahoma and I'm proud of it," Buckmaster said with a chuckle. "I'm a Wildcat."
Even though he always had a love for sports, the younger Buckmaster never imagined he'd end up coaching.
"I didn't think about being a football coach," Buckmaster said. "When I graduated from high school I thought I would be business man."
Looking back, he may not have expected to be a coach one day. But, the 62-year-old knows he had some prominent figures who played a role in his eventual career choice.
"My high school coaches, I think the world of those guys," Buckmaster said. "They played a huge part in me becoming a football coach. (I was) blessed to have the coaches that I had there in high school."
He found himself coaching in Baxter Springs, Kansas, to begin his 38-year career. Buckmaster wasn't an assistant for the football program there, though. Instead, he was coaching under legendary baseball coach Don Karnes.
"Boy, I learned a lot from Don Karnes," Buckmaster said. "He was a good mentor of the game of baseball. But, it carried over into my football life."
Karnes was also a pioneer of baseball for the town of Baxter Springs. He was there in 1981 when the baseball program began at Baxter Springs High School.
"I had three incredible years coaching high school baseball over here at Baxter Springs, Kansas," Buckmaster said.
In Buckmaster's three years under Karnes they won a state title in 1991, lost in a state championship and lost in a regional final the two years prior. Karnes won five state championships with the Lions.
Then Buckmaster went on to Riverton for nine years before moving his next stop: Jenks, Oklahoma.
Buckmaster won a state championship at Jenks High School while he was coaching under Allan Trimble in 2000. The Trojans were ranked second in the country in the USA Today Polls that season.
"Allan Trimble, the legendary head football coach there at Jenks, became a very good friend of mine during that one year I was there and I sure learned a lot," Buckmaster said.
The late Trimble was head coach for 22 seasons and achieved a 242-41 record for the Trojans and led them to 13 state championships.
Then, Buckmaster headed back up north to Miami, Oklahoma, where he was offensive coordinator for Dale Patterson at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. He did that for two years before going back to the prep level for eight years at Carthage and Joplin.
After Joplin, Buckmaster went back to NEO for two more years as OC for Patterson in 2011 and 2012. During his second stint with the Norsemen, he came across former NEO coach, Chuck Bowman.
More than football
Bowman, who won two NJCAA national championships at NEO, came to the college for a team meeting and handed out these books that ended up playing a role in the remainder of Buckmaster's coaching career. The book was titled "WisdomWalks Sports" by Dan Britton and Jimmy Page.
The book had these principles for using faith in sports and Buckmaster put it to use at Carl Junction.
"I took a different principle every week and applied it toward faith and also toward football and how it all kind of works together," Buckmaster said.
That specific implementation stuck with one of his former players.
"Throughout the season and stuff we would do these devotionals ... and (Buckmaster) led those," former Carl Junction student-athlete Alex Baker said. "He helped us realize football is important but it's not the most important thing in our lives."
Baker played high school football under Buckmaster all four years and was the starting quarterback for CJ for part of that time. But what stood out to Baker about his head coach was how he was willing to help get to the next level at any sport.
Baker is currently a sophomore at Missouri Southern State University and is preparing for his second season as a collegiate baseball player. He noted that Buckmaster also helped him decide what degree he wanted to go after.
Similar to how Buckmaster's high school coaches played a role in him becoming a coach, Baker says Buckmaster played a part in him wanting to coach one day.
"He's one of the main reasons why I want to become a coach," Baker said. "He just had so much knowledge of football. Him putting that knowledge into me made me think, 'Oh, wow. Coaching seems like a lot of fun.' That kind of developed a love for the game."
Buckmaster's been around top-notch coaches, he's had success winning games and being a part of state championship teams, but seeing the joy of his players is what he's enjoyed most.
"No. 1 is I enjoyed being around young people," Buckmaster said. "I hoped that I could make a difference in their lives in some way.
"I loved watching them play on Friday nights and loved watching the video of them playing on Friday nights. ... Win or lose, I still loved watching the kids that I coached play."
Near the end of his time at Carl Junction, Buckmaster battled throat cancer. His ability to fight cancer and continue coaching surprised Baker.
"That shows how hard working and dedicated he was that cancer wasn't going to stop him from coaching and doing something that he loves," Baker said. "Which is remarkable to me. ... I'll be honest, I thought he was crazy."
Baker described the impact Buckmaster had on him and just what he saw in his coach while playing at Carl Junction.
"Just like any coach you have throughout your life, they always have an impact on the field and off the field and I feel like coach Buck was one of those guys," Baker said. "He taught me about the X's and O's ... but he also really drove into all of us players the faith and family aspect of life.
"I think coach Buck sometimes gets a bad rep from some people that he's this big, old, mean, grumpy guy that just yells at his players. But it's a lot more than that. ... He's really not. He's a big old teddy bear."
As for retirement, Buckmaster believes it will make him stress-free and a little healthier. He's ready to be retired but he also knows he still has that passion to be a coach.
"It was an honor and privilege to be able to coach high school football as long as I did," Buckmaster said. "If it's something I can live with, I won't coach again.
"Only God knows what the plan is and what I'm going to be doing next. I wouldn't rule out the possibility of coming back to the game of football. ... It's been an amazing journey. I wouldn't trade it for anything."
What does Baker think about coach's future?
"I'm not sure," Baker said. "I feel like he's always got some tricks up his sleeve. When he had cancer he told us, his exact words were: 'I'm not leaving until I get a ring.'
"I know he'll probably be playing a lot more golf."
