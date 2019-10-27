Back in the 1950s, a small school in Indiana was making an unlikely run through the state basketball playoffs, beating schools that had a much larger enrollment.
In one of the state games, the Hickory team was in a close battle, and coach Norman Dale, played by Gene Hackman, gave the defensive assignment to No. 14 Buddy Walker, played by Brad Long, to shut down a scorer.
"He told me 'Stick to your man. I want to know what kind of gum he's chewing,' '' Long said. "I fouled out, and when I got to the bench, Gene looked at me and I said 'It was Dentyne.' Gene later told me that was his single favorite line in the movie. The look on his face is what makes that scene work."
The scene, of course, was part of the movie "Hoosiers," which was released in November 1986 and loosely based on Milan High School's 1954 state championship team.
Long was in Joplin last Wednesday and spoke to the Joplin middle school girls basketball team. Doug Barto, a teacher and coach at East Middle School, and Long were teammates for two years at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas. Long was on his way from Indiana to Southwestern for a weekend function, and he accepted Barto's invitation to stop and talk to the team.
"After 'Hoosiers' came out I did a lot of speaking, but it's kind of died down now," Long said. "Now kids — unless they get out an old DVD — they won't know what 'Hoosiers' is. It's old news. ESPN keeps helping us (by ranking it among the top sports movies). I'd say I've done almost 300 of these, mostly to schools and civic clubs. I did one several years ago at a Billy Graham Crusade in Illinois, more than 9,000 people."
UNEXPECTED SUCCESS
The movie has grossed more than $28 million, but Long didn't view it as a sure-fire blockbuster during the filming.
"You really can’t tell when you’re doing it," he said. "It seemed cool, seemed fun. I think they figured it would do well in Indiana. It’s called Hoosiers. What they didn’t count on was it did well in other states and for that matter globally.
"I always give credit to the writer (Angelo Pizzo) and director (David Anspaugh). I really feel like they captured that time period. There were caravans to the games, barbershop scenes. I had guys in their 80s back in Indiana with tears in their eyes say we had those barbershop scenes. We had those caravans to games."
Hackman and Dennis Hopper, who played the basketball-loving drunk "Shooter" Flatch and later spent time as the assistant coach, also had their doubts about the movie.
"Hackman and Hopper sort of bad-mouthed the movie ... what are we doing here, a career stopper," Long said. "A couple of players heard it but we kept it to ourselves. At one point later in his career Gene said 'I get asked more about 'Hoosiers' than any movie I've done (82 total from 1961-2008). I had that all wrong.' And he won an Oscar as Popeye Doyle in the French Connection.
"Dennis Hopper was surprised. He got an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor. He thought he would get that nomination for 'Blue Velvet.' "
PLAYERS, NOT ACTORS
In contrast to most sports movies, the filmmakers looked to find basketball players and hope they could act, not actors and hope they could play basketball.
Auditions were held in Chicago, Los Angeles and Indianapolis and attracted more than 8,000 young men for the eight roles as players.
"They erred on the side of basketball authenticity versus acting," Long said. "It was a real honor to be chosen in the final group. I was the oldest player, 23 years old. I had just graduated from Southwestern College and still looked young for my age. I happened to fit a character they were looking for. Buddy’s character description was a leader, cocky and the best defensive player on the team. Defense wasn’t my forte … and my teammates would tell you I wasn’t one who would talk back to a coach or mouth off. So it was fun to get to play somebody that I wasn’t … kind of the rebel type."
Jimmy Chitwood, played by Maris Valainis, was the star player in the movie, but he wasn't in real life.
"When we weren't filming, we would scrimmage off to the side," Long said. "I would say (Maris) was toward the end, 5, 6 or 7 among the eight players. He got cut by his high school team and had gotten better after high school. His high school coach got a little bit of flack — you cut Jimmy Chitwood.
"On the other side of that coin, Ollie, the underhand free-throw shooter, he was a pretty good player. He was acting to be that bad. He had to dumb it down. I would rank him third best. He could move, shoot, was quick. But from 1 to 8, there wasn't a great deal of difference."
DOLLARS
"Hoosiers" was a low-budget film, made at a cost of $7 million. And it took less than two months to film because existing towns, homes, farms and gymnasiums were used.
"I received $19,000, and to a kid 23 years old right out of college, that's a good chuck of money," Long said. "After (taxes), I probably got $14,000.
"I got an extra $600 because I performed a stunt. When you're in a movie and you do anything that could cause you bodily harm, you're paid for a stunt. My stunt was falling down (attempting to take) a charge in the state semifinal scene. I did that like six times and fell on my hip every time."
Long still receives royalties from the movie.
"Right after we finished filming I got a couple of checks, one for $2,000, one for $1,700," he said. "They have dwindled down. I'll get a check every now and then — they come from Pasadena, California, the Screen Actors Guild — for $2.04. ... Added all up, I've gotten around $15,000."
AND NO SENSE
Early in the film, Buddy Walker gets kicked out of practice for mouthing off to Coach Dale.
But later Walker is back on the team, and there is no explanation in the movie how that happened.
"That is the most-asked question about the movie: How did Buddy get back on the team?" Long said. "I knew people would notice that."
The truth is the scene where Buddy asks Coach Dale if he could be back on the team was the last scene deleted from the movie. The reason was simply to keep the film less than two hours long.
I CAN DO
Long, who turned 57 in June, is a man of faith and delivers a self-esteem message.
"It's based on I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me," he said. "But is also means that in American you can be whatever you want to be if you work hard at it.
"I can do. It's an acronym — Initiative, Confidence, Attitude, Nerve, Discipline and Opportunity. If you want something bad enough, you can work at it and get it.
"The greatest thing to come out of the movie for me is this, the opportunity to share with others, talk to kids, parents, students. I was lucky to be in the right place at the right time."
