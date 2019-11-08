EMPORIA, Kan. — A Missouri Southern rally fell short as Emporia State ended the Lions’ hopes with a fifth-set victory to win an MIAA women’s volleyball match Friday night.
The Hornets (7-18, 3-14 MIAA) won 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-8.
The Lions (13-14, 6-11) were led by junior Janelle Brehm with 24 kills and 19 digs.
Missouri Southern’s Morgan Nash had 32 assists and 12 digs, while teammates Emalee Lowe collected 15 digs and Brooklyn McCain 13.
Yuchen Du topped Emporia State with 18 kills
The Hornets opened the final set on a 6-2 run, then took the lead 11-7 before scoring four of the final five points.
Missouri Southern travels to third-ranked Washburn for a 6 p.m. contest today.
