EMPORIA, Kan. — Zach Parish's quest for the MIAA career strikeout record will have to wait for another start.
Emporia State scored five runs in four innings off the Missouri Southern starter en route to a 12-6 victory Friday afternoon in a conference baseball opener at the Trusler Sports Complex.
Parish, who had given up only three runs (one earned) in 24 innings for the season, allowed four hits, five earned runs and four walks in four innings. He struck out five batters, leaving him four short of tying the conference record.
Parish picked up a no-decision as Tommy Stevenson's grand slam spiced a five-run fifth inning that gave the No. 11 Lions a 6-5 lead. The lead, however, was short-lived as the Hornets answered with five runs in the bottom half off reliever Corey Cowan (1-1).
The Hornets (9-6) scored all five runs off Parish in the third, highlighted by Sam Chaput's grand slam to right-center field.
The Lions got one run back in the fourth when Troy Gagan led off with a double to right and scored on Marco Navarro's two-out single to left.
Missouri Southern moved ahead with its fifth-inning explosion that included three hits and an error.
A single by Matt Miller and an error on Joe Kinder's grounder put runners at first and third with nobody out. Brad Willis singled to right to score a run, and one out later Gagan walked to load the bases.
Stevenson, who hit a game-winning home run in extra innings earlier this week, belted his grand slam to right-center field to give the Lions a 6-5 lead.
But in the Hornets rapped five hits while scoring five runs in the bottom of the inning. Ryan Krolikowski's infield hit drove in the tying run, and two batters later, Blake Carroll's bases-loaded triple down the right-field line put Emporia State ahead to stay.
Willis, Gagan, Miller and Kinder all contributed two hits to the Lions' 10-hit attack.
Emporia State starter Jake Barton (3-2) yielded seven hits and six runs (five earned) in eight innings, walked three batters and fanned 10.
Leadoff hitter Carroll went 4-for-6, scored two runs and drove in three. Chaput finished with two hits and four RBI for the Hornets, who had 13 hits.
The Lions and Hornets play again at 2 p.m. today.
