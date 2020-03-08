EMPORIA, Kan. — Missouri Southern softball lost both games of a twinbill against Emporia State on Saturday.
The Hornets (15-8, 3-1 MIAA) earned a 9-1 victory over the Lions (11-9, 1-3 MIAA) in the opener before closing out Game 2 with a 4-2 win.
ESU 9, MSSU 1
Southern tallied a run in the top of the first in the opener with an RBI double from Erika Lutgen, but Emporia State answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 2-1 advantage.
The Hornets put the game out of reach with a six-run fourth inning, highlighted by a Hannah Steeby two-run home run before Rachel Kauss added an RBI single. Brylie Bassett wrapped the scoring in the fifth with an RBI double.
Abby Atkin took the loss after allowing two runs on four hits, two walks and a strikeout in 11/3 innings. Mikaela Cox allowed three runs in two relief innings and Meredith Iden allowed four runs in 11/3 relief innings.
Kerrigan Dixon earned the win after allowing one run on four hits, a walk and four strikeouts in five innings of work.
ESU 4, MSSU 2
Josie Tofpi singled up the middle to bring home Makaila Leonhart in the top of the first inning to give the Lions an early cushion.
Emporia State touched home four times in the third inning to swing the momentum in its favor. Roni Raines and Phillips picked up an RBI each on fielder’s choice groundouts, with Brittanie Shepherd wrapping the scoring with a two-run single up the middle.
Emily Harris singled home Lynnlee Parrott in the fourth to make the score 4-2, but the Lions would get no closer to the Hornets.
Natalie Hamm took the loss after allowing four runs, three earned, on three hits, three walks and strikeout in three innings. Atkin pitched three scoreless relief innings, allowing two hits, walking two and strikeout out one.
Sydney Righi earned the win after allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits, two walks and two strikeouts in seven innings.
The Lions are back in action with a doubleheader against Newman, with the first game scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
